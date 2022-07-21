Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 10-16, 2022

July 10

17800 block 38th Place West: Police responded to a burglary, theft of a firearm, second-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported and a subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

17600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony organized retail theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for second-degree felony theft and eluding a police officer.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject stole alcohol from Whole Foods.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a subject overdosing.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A fraud was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft from Apple was reported.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen.

19700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants as well as third-degree theft from Office Depot.

19600 block Highway 99: Police made a felony warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

July 11

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI and the illegal discharge of a firearm.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

50th Avenue West / 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3020 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing and being in possession of illegal drugs.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A domestic violence assault was reported.

13500 block Mukilteo Speedway: Police assisted Mukilteo police with a K-9.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to an animal complaint.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree organized retail theft was reported.

18800 block 64th Avenue West: A verbal domestic assault was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

6200 block 182nd Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

19700 block Highway 99: A second-degree felony theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Tools were stolen.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a collision.

1000 block 130th Street Southwest: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9.

July 12

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

4200 block 176th Place Southwest: A fraud was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A criminal trespass and third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

5300 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Gas was stolen.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject stole items from Guitar Center.

19010 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a noise complaint and indecent exposure.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Mail was stolen.

196th Street Southwest/56th Avenue West: Police responded to a bicycle crash.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree felony organized retail theft was reported.

July 13

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

52nd Street Avenue West / Pacific Highway: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

Alderwood Mall Boulevard/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject vandalized a washing machine and graffitied the premises.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A wallet was found.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for third-degree theft and possessing another person’s ID.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A third-degree theft occurred.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for theft and trespassing.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a robbery and made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic verbal assault.

18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a burglary and arrested the subject.

194th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5100 block 212th Street Southwest: A subject reported an identity theft.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of repeat shoplifters.

17900 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen.

July 14

19800 block 53rd Avenue West: Police made a domestic violence arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A dog bite incident was reported.

18100 block 80th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

13500 block Highway 99: A police K-9 unit captured a burglary suspect.

18200 block 42nd Place West: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Target.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

17600 block 66th Place West: A domestic assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Nordstrom.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to a car fire.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

July 15

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6700 block 201st Place West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault involving his brother.

17800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and exposing a child to domestic violence.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a third-degree theft, failure to obey an officer and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a bomb threat.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

18700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

July 16

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft was reported.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A fraudulent check was cashed.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: An identity theft was reported and police made a warrant arrest.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by a known subject with warrants.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A verbal domestic assault was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift occurred.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Best Buy.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5900 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was cited for driving without a license.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested in a stolen vehicle while in possession of a stolen firearm.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.