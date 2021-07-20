Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 11-17, 2021

July 11
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Perfume was reported stolen.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant suspect was arrested.
24th Avenue West/197th Place Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license and no ignition interlock device.
23100 block 80th Place West: A warrant subject was arrested.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
July 12
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman stole two bottles of a beauty product from a store. She was cited and released.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
19100 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
16600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving a vehicle with an expired trip permit.
17400 block Highway 99: A woman was arrestd for DUI and booked into Lynnwood Jail.
17800 block 39th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A man forcefully grabbed his girlfriend’s arm and tried to pull her outside.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A resident reported being harassed by their neighbor.
12100 block 54th Drive Northeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Marysville Police Department with locating a suspect involved in a stabbing.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
July 13
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.
16600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
July 14
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: An attempted residential burglary was reported. Damage was done to the front door.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic violence disturbance occurred.
4800 block 186th Place Southwest: An assault occurred.
4500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal disturbance occurred.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A fire was started at Meadowdale High School.
19300 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after being found in possession of methamphetamine.
17600 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for expired tabs and not having a valid driver’s license.
16400 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two men stole from Best Buy.
18300 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen.
July 15
18100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at DSW.
4100 block 196th Street Souothwest: A domestic assault occurred.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A felony harassment incident occurred.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A generator was stolen from the back of a truck.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief incident occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Sunglasses were stolen at the mall.
July 16
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault occurred.
18100 block Highway 99: An assault occurred.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
17200 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a business.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect tried to use a stolen credit card.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was keyed at Fred Meyer.
July 17
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic assault occurred.
18000 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver spent and lying to police about his name.
18600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between siblings.
16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a bar fight, but no one wanted to be a victim so no crime was determined.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
