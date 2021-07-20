Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 11-17, 2021

July 11

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Perfume was reported stolen.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant suspect was arrested.

24th Avenue West/197th Place Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a license and no ignition interlock device.

23100 block 80th Place West: A warrant subject was arrested.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

July 12

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman stole two bottles of a beauty product from a store. She was cited and released.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

19100 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

16600 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving a vehicle with an expired trip permit.

17400 block Highway 99: A woman was arrestd for DUI and booked into Lynnwood Jail.

17800 block 39th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A man forcefully grabbed his girlfriend’s arm and tried to pull her outside.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A resident reported being harassed by their neighbor.

12100 block 54th Drive Northeast: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted the Marysville Police Department with locating a suspect involved in a stabbing.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

July 13

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.

16600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

July 14

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: An attempted residential burglary was reported. Damage was done to the front door.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic violence disturbance occurred.

4800 block 186th Place Southwest: An assault occurred.

4500 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal disturbance occurred.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A fire was started at Meadowdale High School.

19300 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after being found in possession of methamphetamine.

17600 block 60th Avenue West: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for expired tabs and not having a valid driver’s license.

16400 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two men stole from Best Buy.

18300 block Highway 99: A license plate was stolen.

July 15

18100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at DSW.

4100 block 196th Street Souothwest: A domestic assault occurred.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A felony harassment incident occurred.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A generator was stolen from the back of a truck.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A malicious mischief incident occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Sunglasses were stolen at the mall.

July 16

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

18100 block Highway 99: An assault occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

17200 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a business.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect tried to use a stolen credit card.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was keyed at Fred Meyer.

July 17

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A domestic assault occurred.

18000 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver spent and lying to police about his name.

18600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between siblings.

16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a bar fight, but no one wanted to be a victim so no crime was determined.

