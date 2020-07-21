Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 12-18, 2020

July 12

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Homewood Suites by Hilton.

20900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at a business.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police contacted a subject who reportedly failed to register as a sex offender.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police were called to a verbal disturbance between a man and woman.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Property damage was reported at Residence Inn by Marriott.

16600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at am/pm convenience store.

19500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug-related misdemeanor crime.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20800 block 66th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to warrant arrest for a felony possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

20400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was fraudulently purchased from Quality Auto Center.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for a domestic violence assault.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Two subjects were arrested while attempting to steal a motorcycle.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Applebee’s Bar and Grill.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported extortion and firearm violation.

July 13

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported at the La Quinta Inn.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a residence.

19600 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Pro-Comm general contractor.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Ulta Beauty.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant and prostitution.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

July 14

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A male DUI subject was arrested after police responded to a domestic violence incident.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

July 15

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A homeless subject was trespassed from a business after subject was discovered sleeping on the property.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occured at Alderwood Mall.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A warrant subject was spotted by police at 76 gas station and taken into custody.

196th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A “prolific” burglar was arrested at The Douglas Apartments.

4000 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

July 16

7200 block 198th Street Southwest: Police located and charged a subject who was witnessed stealing from mailboxes.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a business.

July 17

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

16600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a robbery with a weapon at am/pm gas station.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Costco parking lot.

17300 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. N

19700 block 64th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from the former Washington State Motor Vehicle Emission Inspection Station. The location is currently being used to provide shower and restroom facilities for members of the homeless community.

18100 block 71st Avenue West: A DUI driver was arrested after crashing into mailboxes and a rock wall.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Taqueria Puebla Mexican Restaurant.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was trespassed.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

17900 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.

July 18

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A laptop was stolen at Somerset Village Apartments.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen at Autoplex Motors.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject stole alcohol from Walgreens.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A man was trespassed from Chrimar Apartments and caused approximately $3,000 worth of damage to his ex-roommate’s tow truck.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Wally’s Towing.

