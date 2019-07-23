Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 14-20, 2019

July 14

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A bike was stolen near a local business.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have been intentionally damaged at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Three subjects stole an iPhone and a customer’s purse at the Apple Store.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A man was arrested for an open container violation near Heather Ridge Apartment Homes.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault reported at a residence.

3800 block 190th Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked near a residence.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a verbal domestic dispute at Embassy Suites. No physical assault was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Buffalo Wild Wings.

July 15

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic physical assault at a residence.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Value Village.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle that had previously been reported stolen was recovered in the parking lot near Value Village.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at America’s Best Value Inn.

19100 block Highway 99: Two drivers were cited for racing their vehicles near Costco.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A Northpointe Apartments resident reported a work truck was stolen overnight.

17500 block Highway 99: A disturbance at McDonald’s led to an arrest for multiple warrants.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft reported at Dollar Tree led to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A weed wacker was reported stolen at the Alderwood Park apartment complex.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked at a residence, with tools stolen.

July 16

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A female driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported at Hobby Lobby.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A traffic stop led to the arrest of a male warrant subject.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Someone stole money from a Lynnwood Garden Village apartments coin-operated washing machine.

20700 block Highway 99: Someone attempted to use a forged prescription at the Walgreens pharmacy.

July 17

18500 block 40th Avenue West: A reported domestic disturbance led to an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A man carrying multiple scythe-like weapons was arrested for a weapons violation near Alderwood Mall.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A warrant subject was located near AMC Alderwood 16 theater with drugs in his possession.

20700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Someone attempted to use a forged prescription at the Walgreens pharmacy.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man was cited for failing to transfer the title of his vehicle within in 45 days.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of malicious mischief after a broken door was reported at a residence.

5300 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal argument led to one party throwing a brick through a residential window.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a case of identity theft at Walmart.

18900 block 36th Avenue West: A man reported his newly-constructed home was burglarized for the seventh time. The area is reported to be a “problem area” for burglaries.

July 18

17300 block 57th Place West: A man was arrested for a warrant.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Best Buy.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Two sisters were involved in a physical altercation.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a case of identity theft at Costco.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked near Duet Apartment Homes.

July 19

20100 block 61st Place West: A woman reported being touched inappropriately by a man she drove home.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and credit cards were reported to have been used at Nordstrom.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Alderwood Mall. The two shoplifters were reported to have stolen clothing valued at $800.

17500 block 66th Avenue West: A man received threatening phone calls.

20100 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to domestic disturbance. No physical assault was reported.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Someone broke into the coin-operated washing machines in the Alder Haus Apartments laundry room.

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Zumiez clothing store. A stolen vehicle recovered.

July 20

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Walmart parking lot.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Alderwood Mall.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: Drugs were found at QFC.

