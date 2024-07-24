Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 14-20, 2024

July 14
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A court order was violated.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 15
4100 block 156th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Two drivers were arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Two counts of misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations were reported.
17900 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 65th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 16
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary and felony theft were reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3700 block 190th Place Southwest:Robbery was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
20300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A fight between juveniles was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
4600 block 192nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
July 17
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 192nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A .22 live round was found.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of individuals reportedly committing misdemeanor theft.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 18
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle had been shot during an instance of felony malicious mischief.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
204th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A large amount of mail addressed to Everett addresses was found at the Lynnwood Transit Center.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
July 19
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block 68th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary and drug crimes were reported.
5400 block 196th Place Southwest:Robbery was reported.
Maple Road / Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to obstruct police.
17600 block 67th Place West: Sex offenses were reported.
July 20
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3500 block 177th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses prompted a stop, which was followed by arrests.
16900 block 32nd Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17000 block 38th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
