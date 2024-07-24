Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 14-20, 2024

July 14

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 190th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A court order was violated.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 15

4100 block 156th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Two drivers were arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A robbery was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Two counts of misdemeanor assault with sexual motivations were reported.

17900 block Spruce Way: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 65th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19900 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 182nd Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 16

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Burglary and felony theft were reported.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

5600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

17400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3700 block 190th Place Southwest:Robbery was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A fight between juveniles was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

4600 block 192nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

168th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including reckless driving, were reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

July 17

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17000 block 32nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 192nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A .22 live round was found.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of individuals reportedly committing misdemeanor theft.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 18

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A man reported that his vehicle had been shot during an instance of felony malicious mischief.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

204th Street Southwest/68th Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A large amount of mail addressed to Everett addresses was found at the Lynnwood Transit Center.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

July 19

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary and drug crimes were reported.

5400 block 196th Place Southwest:Robbery was reported.

Maple Road / Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to obstruct police.

17600 block 67th Place West: Sex offenses were reported.

July 20

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3500 block 177th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Traffic offenses prompted a stop, which was followed by arrests.

16900 block 32nd Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.