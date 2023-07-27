Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 16-22, 2023

June 16
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 209th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
48th Avenue West / 200th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
June 17
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
44th Avenue West / 174th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A court order relating to a domestic violence case was violated.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
16500 block 58th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 18
16600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver attempted to elude police.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A court order was violated.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, malicious mischief and possession of stolen property were reported.
Highway 99 / 52nd Avenue West: A driver with a warrant committed driving offenses.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 170th Place Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block 52nd Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver committed driving offenses including driving with a suspended license.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4200 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on a trespassing individual accused of theft.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 19
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A protective court order was violated.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police and was found to be in possession of stolen property.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver committed driving offenses.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: An accessibility device was stolen in an act of felony theft.
3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5200 block 191st Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19000 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
164th Street Southwest / Highway 99: A collision was reported.
7500 block Olympic View drive: Felony theft was reported.
June 20
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle and gun were recovered along with other stolen items.
20700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving under a suspended license.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
June 21
6000 block 187th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
2900 block 182nd Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block Beech Road: A known suspect eluded police.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A court order relating to a domestic violence case was violated.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: A stolen U-Haul trailer was recovered.
17200 block Highway 99: A suspect with a warrant was accused of committing misdemeanor theft.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 22
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Ammunition was surrendered to police.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A trespassing individual was found to have a warrant and was arrested.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual making false statements.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A storage unit was burgled overnight.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
Highway 99 / 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18100 block 60th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 196th Street: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
