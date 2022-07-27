Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 17-23, 2022

July 17

5100 block 192nd Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant, threats to kill and sexual offenses.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Multiple fake $100 bills were used to purchase items.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a court order violation.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to reports of harassment.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: Subjects were cited for illegal camping.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

6700 block 102st Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a domestic violence protection order.

July 18

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for indecent exposure and third-degree malicious mischief.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Best Buy.

16800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

7000 block 210th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault occurred.

6800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

17710 block Highway 99: A theft was attempted.

17600 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to complaints about an animal.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4000 block 182nd Place Southwest: A subject was cited for criminal trespassing.

July 19

4700 block 211th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary occurred.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A first-degree robbery was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

48th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of an assault.

5500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A subject reported being bitten by a dog.

July 20

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Target.

16900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for driving with a suspended license in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device and for an outstanding warrant.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to reports of harassment.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: An attempted burglary was reported.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of harassment.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

20800 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

21400 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

7300 block Olympic View Drive: A felony second-degree malicious mischief incident was reported.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A vehicle drove into a building.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was vandalized.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A port-a-potty was vandalized.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit and run was reported.

July 21

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Target.

19700 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic violence and third-degree malicious mischief.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault occurred.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police assisted South County Fire with a fire report.

188th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A wallet was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: License plates were stolen.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was arrested for criminal traffic offenses.

3010 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

July 22

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft from Fred Meyer was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A domestic violence assault occurred.

19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was sought for criminal impersonation.

19200 lock 44th Avenue West: Stolen license plates were recovered.

20900 block Cypress Way: Police responded to a first-degree robbery, followed by pursuit of subjects.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute, which led to a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police administered Narcan to an overdosing subject.

July 23

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of malicious mischief and theft.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen iPhone was found.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a theft and made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and a purse was stolen.

5900 block 196th Street Southwest: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple warrants, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to obey. The subject refused to stop or pull over for a police officer. When he finally pulled over, the subject proceeded to put his vehicle in reverse and knowingly backed into the police officer’s patrol car.

4520 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

3300 block 177th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance was reported.

5300 block 170th Place Southwest: A house was burglarized and multiple tools were stolen from the garage.