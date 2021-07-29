Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 18-24, 2021

July 18
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and credit cards were stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest. Handbags were stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop after police learned the vehicle was stolen and the driver was in possession of items taken during a burglary.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
July 19
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A commercial burglary was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man stole money out of a wallet and left the wallet.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance involving two men who argued over a vehicle issue. Due to conflicting information, no arrests were made.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
5600 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into, a wallet was taken and cards inside were used.
July 20
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving without a valid driver’s license.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.
3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A laptop was stolen.
6300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Police referred a case involving a juvenile to Child Protective Services.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking garage near AMC Alderwood Mall. No was reported injured but a vehicle was struck twice.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
6000 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A man stolen packages from a front porch and from mailboxes.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.
July 21
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile.
19800 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
4600 block 210th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of threats made.
July 22
17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Items were reported missing from a package at the post office.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
July 23
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a temporary driving permit violation.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Items were stolen out of a package that was repackaged and delivered.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic verbal disturbance was reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A wallet was stolen and cards inside were used to make unauthorized purchases.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
July 24
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for carrying a dangerous weapon.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.
3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A cold vehicle theft was investigated.
20700 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was removed from Public Storage property.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
