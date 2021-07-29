Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 18-24, 2021

July 18

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and credit cards were stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest. Handbags were stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop after police learned the vehicle was stolen and the driver was in possession of items taken during a burglary.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant after police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

July 19

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A commercial burglary was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man stole money out of a wallet and left the wallet.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance involving two men who argued over a vehicle issue. Due to conflicting information, no arrests were made.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

5600 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was broken into, a wallet was taken and cards inside were used.

July 20

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for driving without a valid driver’s license.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Costco.

3100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A laptop was stolen.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic violence assault.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Police referred a case involving a juvenile to Child Protective Services.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to reports of shots fired in the parking garage near AMC Alderwood Mall. No was reported injured but a vehicle was struck twice.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

6000 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A man stolen packages from a front porch and from mailboxes.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance.

July 21

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a juvenile.

19800 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

4600 block 210th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Police investigated a report of threats made.

July 22

17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: Items were reported missing from a package at the post office.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

July 23

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for a temporary driving permit violation.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Items were stolen out of a package that was repackaged and delivered.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic verbal disturbance was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A wallet was stolen and cards inside were used to make unauthorized purchases.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a disturbance.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

July 24

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for carrying a dangerous weapon.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault.

3900 block 190th Place Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A cold vehicle theft was investigated.

20700 block Highway 99: A disturbance was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was removed from Public Storage property.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton