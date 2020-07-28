Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 19-25, 2020

July 19
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A storage unit was broken into at Public Storage.
18500 block 60th Avenue West: A residential burglary was reported.
6000 block 178th Street Southwest: Three sheds were broken into and tools were stolen.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: An attempted theft occurred at a residence.
6100 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
17400 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man reportedly assaulted a woman in the Fred Meyer parking lot. According to police, he attempted to drag her out of a vehicle.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
19700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled by a female suspect, who stole a credit card, ID and vehicle registration.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting subject was trespassed from am/pm convenience stores.
19100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at U-Haul Storage and a vehicle was also stolen.
16900 block Olympic View Drive: A residential burglary occurred.
July 20
16600 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles parked at Lakeside Auto.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was assaulted near Pacific Chiropractic Clinic.
6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Work Opportunities.
21600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested near Swedish Urgent Care for causing property damage.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man shoplifted from a business located in Lynnwood Square.
18300 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
July 21
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled in the Macy’s parking lot at Alderwood Mall.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest for a drug-related offense.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was issued a citation during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A female used stolen personal information to check into the Hilton Garden Inn.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A man was arrested after he was found slumped over in a vehicle from recent drug use. Police also said the man’s penis was exposed.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle stolen from the AT&T store parking lot.
19700 block 69th Place West: An assault occurred.
July 22
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft occurred at Safeway.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Bed, Bath and Beyond.
5500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a sex offense involving an intoxicated man.
16800 block Highway 99: Police arrested a DUI subject. Charges are pending results of an alcohol blood test.
16400 block 65th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
July 23
17200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at Walmart.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported sexual offense.
17100 block 37th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substances was taken to the hospital involuntarily.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A woman showed up at her ex’s house, threatened her ex and damaged a vehicle.
20600 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported near the Learning Support Center.
July 24
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence assault.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19000 block 60th Avenue West: A robbery occurred at a residence.
July 25
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A drug-related crime was reported.
21700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Jeff’s Auto Repair.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A man and a woman were arguing.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton