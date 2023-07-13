Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 2-8, 2023

July 2

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of tequila was reported.

6300 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.

July 3

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

4000 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for attempted robbery.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

17800 block 46th Place West: A court order was violated.

19400 block 58th Place West: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 175th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A sexually motivated assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault involving a minor was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A robbery and a vehicle theft were reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

200th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.

19200 block 36th Avenue West: An office building was burglarized.

21100 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

July 4

6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Adults were reported missing.

18000 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

28th Avenue West / 232nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a robbery suspect.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

17600 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual making false/misleading statements and cited suspect for obstruction.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: License plates were swapped on a vehicle.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

July 5

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on a resisting subject.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute involving a juvenile was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 6

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A backpack containing cannabis was left at Dave and Busters.

6300 block 194th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested in possession of stolen property.

16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 66th Place West: Harassment was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.

6100 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

3400 block 171st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

July 7

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A individual attempted to obstruct police.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Highway 99: An individual with a DUI warrant was arrested for tampering with their ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for tampering with their ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.

17500 block Highway 99: A trip permit was violated.

19900 block 64th Avenue West: An individual with a warrant was found to be in possession of burglary and vehicle theft tools.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and driving with a suspended license was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 189th Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary by an individual attempting to elude police was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20200 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

July 8

16300 block Highway 99: A driver attempted to elude police during a traffic stop.

16400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.

18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.

14800 block 35th Avenue West: Police initiated a vehicle pursuit of a robbery suspect.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute between family members was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

16500 block 177th Avenue Southeast: During a SWAT training session, an incident occurred.

18100 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.