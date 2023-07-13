Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 2-8, 2023

July 2
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
184th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
184th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of tequila was reported.
6300 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5800 block 209th Place Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17700 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.
July 3
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
4000 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
18200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A weapons violation was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for attempted robbery.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
17800 block 46th Place West: A court order was violated.
19400 block 58th Place West: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5500 block 175th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A sexually motivated assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault involving a minor was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A robbery and a vehicle theft were reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.
200th Street Southwest/54th Avenue West: A robbery was reported.
19200 block 36th Avenue West: An office building was burglarized.
21100 block 66th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
July 4
6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Adults were reported missing.
18000 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
28th Avenue West / 232nd Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with the arrest of a robbery suspect.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
17600 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual making false/misleading statements and cited suspect for obstruction.
5800 block 209th Place Southwest: License plates were swapped on a vehicle.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
July 5
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on a resisting subject.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute involving a juvenile was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 6
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A backpack containing cannabis was left at Dave and Busters.
6300 block 194th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested in possession of stolen property.
16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 66th Place West: Harassment was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A runaway juvenile was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.
6100 block 188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
3400 block 171st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: An assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
July 7
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A individual attempted to obstruct police.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Highway 99: An individual with a DUI warrant was arrested for tampering with their ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.
17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for tampering with their ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.
17500 block Highway 99: A trip permit was violated.
19900 block 64th Avenue West: An individual with a warrant was found to be in possession of burglary and vehicle theft tools.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft and driving with a suspended license was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Burglary was reported.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 189th Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary by an individual attempting to elude police was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20200 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
July 8
16300 block Highway 99: A driver attempted to elude police during a traffic stop.
16400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for traffic offenses.
18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude police.
14800 block 35th Avenue West: Police initiated a vehicle pursuit of a robbery suspect.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute between family members was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
16500 block 177th Avenue Southeast: During a SWAT training session, an incident occurred.
18100 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
