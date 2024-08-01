Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 21-27, 2024

July 21

18700 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempts to obstruct police were reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A sexual offense, child molestation, was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A sexual offense, indecent liberties, was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17000 block 38th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief was reported during an instance of domestic violence in which a child was present.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A juvenile was found in possession of a weapon.

6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

July 22

7500 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A stolen bike was recovered.

19800 block Highway 99: After a disturbance was reported, police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after a suspect made false statements and drove with a suspended license.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

19900 block 53rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18600 block 64th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6400 block 165th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Kidnapping and misdemeanor assault were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 23

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual made false/misleading statements to police after attempting felony theft.

6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A burglary was reported.

17200 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

49200 block Reiter Road: Police assisted another agency by providing a K9 tracking unit after a report of rape and felony assault.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A vehicle theft was attempted.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 24

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual in possession of a dangerous weapon.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

17400 block 53rd Place West: A court order was violated.

17600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

4400 block 188th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17800 block Highway 99:Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

18600 block 70th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18600 block 36th Avenue West:Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

44th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

16700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

17300 block 36th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

July 25

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

16900 block River Rock Drive: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

Unlisted property along 164th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency by providing a K9 tracking unit.

1800 block 98th Place Southwest: Police assisted another agency by providing a K9 tracking unit.

6400 block 191st Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

17700 block 64th Avenue West: Three counts of misdemeanor assault were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

5400 block 173rd Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Highway 99: A felony theft and attempts to elude police were reported.

6600 block 182nd Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A burglary attempt was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: After a burglary attempt, police arrested a warranted individual.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

July 26

4300 block 170th Place Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block 171st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: After a vehicle was stolen, the suspect was caught and additionally charged with identity theft, possession of stolen property and felony theft.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A court order was violated.

18100 block 56th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A sexual offense, exposure, was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted after a dispute pertaining to a missing juvenile.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Two counts of misdemeanor theft were reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.

July 27

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Two instances of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle were reported.

17600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.

6200 block 183rd Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

21100 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.