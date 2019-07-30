Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 21-27, 2109

July 21
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.
17500 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a suspended license led to an arrest for drug-related charges.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Woodland Greens apartments.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was arrested at Alderwood Mall after having previously been trespassed.
20800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault at a residence.
19800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at LA Fitness after a locker was broken into.
200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Someone reported they were being blackmailed.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related, hit-and-run collision.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property at Guitar Center after he tried to sell a stolen guitar.
July 22
17200 block Highway 99: Two shoplifting suspects were arrested at Walmart for theft and drug-related charges.
17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants and drug-related charges after he was found slumped in a vehicle parked in the QFC parking lot.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a domestic violence assault after she hit a man in the back with a golf club.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related incidentnear Lynnwood Square.
20700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a residential burglary.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A disturbance occurred at a restaurant.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported from a locker at 25 Hour Fitness.
17200 block Highway 99: A female shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart. She also had a warrant.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after he caused a disturbance.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.
July 23
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision near Lynnwood Key and Lock.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant near Gregg’s Lynnwood Cycle.
July 24
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject who was trespassed from Alderwood Mall was arrested after returning that same day.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police conducted a traffic stop for reckless driving.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have run over survey equipment near Parkland Plaza.
21300 block 67th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible domestic-violence incident.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.
July 25
17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI-related hit-and-run collision after he hit a parked vehicle, parked his vehicle in a different location away from the incident and went back into the bar for a drink.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited and trespassed from Scriber Lake Park for drinking alcohol.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported after a locker was broken into at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.
4500 block 183rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
16500 block 41st Place West: Police were informed of a possible online scam after the victim reported allowing access to an unknown subject.
19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at Bucky’s Complete Auto Repair.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A victim of fraud reported a wallet was stolen in March and a credit card was used at Whole Foods. The victim reported the incident for banking purposes.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for drug-related charges.
20300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a DUI.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested after threatening to kill someone.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Grocery Outlet.
July 26
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Someone lit toilet paper from a port-a-potty on fire near College Place Middle School.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have been damaged while parked in the Costco parking lot.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for leaving a child in a car parked in the Costco parking lot.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A Best Buy employee was reported to have been stealing from the store for a year. The employee was cited and released.
3700 block 169th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute.
20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Walgreens for shoplifting.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Multiple minors were arrested for drinking in Lynndale Park.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled.
18300 block Highway 99: An investigation of a suspicious vehicle parked near Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars led to a drug-related arrest.
July 27
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from the Lynnwood Recreation Center.
16400 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between roommates. The two had been arguing over a table believed to have been stolen.
18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her 15-year-old daughter.
17900 block Ash Way: A man was arrested at Arco for multiple warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were originally responding to a disturbance between the man and the store clerk.
17200 block Highway 99: A woman reported being sexually assaulted and robbed in the woods near Jack in the Box. The suspect reportedly also took her money.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Alderwood Mall security reported a shoplifter.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related incident near Lynnwood Square.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton