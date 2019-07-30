Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 21-27, 2109

July 21

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

17500 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a suspended license led to an arrest for drug-related charges.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft was reported at the Woodland Greens apartments.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was arrested at Alderwood Mall after having previously been trespassed.

20800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a misdemeanor assault at a residence.

19800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at LA Fitness after a locker was broken into.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Someone reported they were being blackmailed.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related, hit-and-run collision.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of stolen property at Guitar Center after he tried to sell a stolen guitar.

July 22

17200 block Highway 99: Two shoplifting suspects were arrested at Walmart for theft and drug-related charges.

17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for warrants and drug-related charges after he was found slumped in a vehicle parked in the QFC parking lot.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a domestic violence assault after she hit a man in the back with a golf club.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related incidentnear Lynnwood Square.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a residential burglary.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A disturbance occurred at a restaurant.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported from a locker at 25 Hour Fitness.

17200 block Highway 99: A female shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart. She also had a warrant.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant after he caused a disturbance.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer.

July 23

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision near Lynnwood Key and Lock.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for a warrant near Gregg’s Lynnwood Cycle.

July 24

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject who was trespassed from Alderwood Mall was arrested after returning that same day.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police conducted a traffic stop for reckless driving.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have run over survey equipment near Parkland Plaza.

21300 block 67th Avenue West: Police responded to a possible domestic-violence incident.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

July 25

17500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI-related hit-and-run collision after he hit a parked vehicle, parked his vehicle in a different location away from the incident and went back into the bar for a drink.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was cited and trespassed from Scriber Lake Park for drinking alcohol.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a theft reported after a locker was broken into at the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

4500 block 183rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

16500 block 41st Place West: Police were informed of a possible online scam after the victim reported allowing access to an unknown subject.

19200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at Bucky’s Complete Auto Repair.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A victim of fraud reported a wallet was stolen in March and a credit card was used at Whole Foods. The victim reported the incident for banking purposes.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for drug-related charges.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a DUI.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested after threatening to kill someone.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Grocery Outlet.

July 26

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Someone lit toilet paper from a port-a-potty on fire near College Place Middle School.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported to have been damaged while parked in the Costco parking lot.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for leaving a child in a car parked in the Costco parking lot.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A Best Buy employee was reported to have been stealing from the store for a year. The employee was cited and released.

3700 block 169th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute.

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Walgreens for shoplifting.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Multiple minors were arrested for drinking in Lynndale Park.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been prowled.

18300 block Highway 99: An investigation of a suspicious vehicle parked near Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars led to a drug-related arrest.

July 27

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

16400 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between roommates. The two had been arguing over a table believed to have been stolen.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute involving a mother and her 15-year-old daughter.

17900 block Ash Way: A man was arrested at Arco for multiple warrants and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were originally responding to a disturbance between the man and the store clerk.

17200 block Highway 99: A woman reported being sexually assaulted and robbed in the woods near Jack in the Box. The suspect reportedly also took her money.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Alderwood Mall security reported a shoplifter.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related incident near Lynnwood Square.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton