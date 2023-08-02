Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 23-29, 2023

July 23

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual obstructing arrest.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual harassed and made threats toward another in an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block North Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled as theft and malicious mischief were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

3500 block 170th Street Southwest: An instance of malicious mischief resulted in damage to a garage door.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual making false statements.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

July 24

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A driver attempted to elude police after a hit-and-run collision. Additionally, a misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision occurred in a parking lot.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A couple with a child was arrested for felony assault on police officers.

16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 46th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Two individuals were arrested when they were found occupying a stolen vehicle.

July 25

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and one individual was arrested in connection with the theft.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft of a debit card was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20200 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4100 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered. Additionally, one individual was arrested in connection with the theft.

16300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver obstructed police and failed to comply.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 191st Street Southwest: A felony theft and vehicle prowl was reported.

44th Avenue West/Interstate 5:Police assisted another agency in a case involving stolen vehicle and a suspect who attempted to elude police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

July 26

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

21300 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Rape was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and negligent driving were reported.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of an accessibility device was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.

19600 block Highway 99: An individual obstructing police failed to comply.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

July 27

20200 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

5200 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for stealing a vehicle, felony assault, attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 28

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Blackmail was reported.

3400 block 158th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting incident.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

18200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

July 29

7000 block 177th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

180th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

20500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3400 block 171st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.