Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 23-29, 2023

July 23
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 64th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual obstructing arrest.
5800 block 209th Place Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: An individual harassed and made threats toward another in an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block North Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled as theft and malicious mischief were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
3500 block 170th Street Southwest: An instance of malicious mischief resulted in damage to a garage door.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual making false statements.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
July 24
4000 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A driver attempted to elude police after a hit-and-run collision. Additionally, a misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision occurred in a parking lot.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: A couple with a child was arrested for felony assault on police officers.
16800 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 46th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: Two individuals were arrested when they were found occupying a stolen vehicle.
July 25
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and one individual was arrested in connection with the theft.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft of a debit card was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20200 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4100 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
2100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered. Additionally, one individual was arrested in connection with the theft.
16300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver obstructed police and failed to comply.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 191st Street Southwest: A felony theft and vehicle prowl was reported.
44th Avenue West/Interstate 5:Police assisted another agency in a case involving stolen vehicle and a suspect who attempted to elude police.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
July 26
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
21300 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Rape was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and negligent driving were reported.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft of an accessibility device was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was stolen.
19600 block Highway 99: An individual obstructing police failed to comply.
6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
July 27
20200 block 46th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
5200 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: An individual was arrested for stealing a vehicle, felony assault, attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West:
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 28
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Blackmail was reported.
3400 block 158th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting incident.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19400 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
18200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
July 29
7000 block 177th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
180th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
20500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
4600 block 182nd Place Southwest: A burglary was reported.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3400 block 171st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.