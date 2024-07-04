Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 23-29, 2024

July 23

4200 block Stonebridge Way: A dog bite was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft via fraud was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19000 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of a suspect who was also making false statements.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Juveniles driving recklessly on motorized scooters refused to stop for police.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Malicious mischief and misdemeanor assault were reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

July 24

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with a situation involving an assault.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

5200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

July 25

4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block Penny Lane: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19900 block 64th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary attempt was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A rape from 10 years ago was reported.

July 26

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

17200 block 33rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17100 block 32nd Avenue West:A weapons violation related to gang activity was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

Highway 99/168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21200 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A scam with losses of $1,600 was reported.

188th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

20200 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were stolen.

202nd Place Southwest/54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing suspect.

July 27

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: A no-contact order was violated.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision occurred. The vehicle involved was later found abandoned.

July 28

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

17100 block 54th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

July 29

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated.