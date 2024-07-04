Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 23-29, 2024

July 23
4200 block Stonebridge Way: A dog bite was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft via fraud was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of a suspect who was also making false statements.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Juveniles driving recklessly on motorized scooters refused to stop for police.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Malicious mischief and misdemeanor assault were reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block 56th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
July 24
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency with a situation involving an assault.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
5200 block 212th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
July 25
4400 block 212th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block Penny Lane: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19900 block 64th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A burglary attempt was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A rape from 10 years ago was reported.
July 26
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
17200 block 33rd Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17100 block 32nd Avenue West:A weapons violation related to gang activity was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
Highway 99/168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6700 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18400 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21200 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A scam with losses of $1,600 was reported.
188th Street Southwest/33rd Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
20200 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were stolen.
202nd Place Southwest/54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest of an obstructing suspect.
July 27
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: A no-contact order was violated.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4400 block 188th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision occurred. The vehicle involved was later found abandoned.
July 28
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
17100 block 54th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
July 29
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A no-contact order was violated.
