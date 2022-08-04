Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 24-30, 2022

July 24
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and lying to a police officer.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a hit and run, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juveniles were arrested and charged for shoplifting.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A car was damaged.
18300 block Highway 99: Drugs were confiscated.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Drugs were confiscated from a subject at the mall.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A traffic stop led to a drug seizure.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was charged with possession of a firearm while under 21.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle sped away without stopping.
19400 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was charged for a domestic violence assault.
July 25
18300 block Hurst Road: Child abuse was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest and confiscated a fixed blade knife.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A child was left in a running vehicle unattended.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.
18600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title in 45 days.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was bit by a dog in the mall.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Drugs were seized from a subject.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for getting into a vehicle that did not belong to them and going through their things.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
July 26
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft of multiple laptops was reported from the Apple Store.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
17000 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was charged for traffic offenses.
6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
19500 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20000 block I-5 South: A subject was charged for an ignition interlock violation.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
July 27
36th Avenue West / 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest:
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5010 block 194th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a felony warrant arrest for escaping the Department of Corrections.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
19000 block 67th Avenue West: A pistol was stolen.
July 28
196th Street Southwest / 76th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A window was broken.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle’s tires were slashed.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.
July 29
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A first-degree theft was reported.
184th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20400 76th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for second-degree felony theft.
July 30
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for organized retail theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing justice and theft of tools from a motor vehicle.
19010 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a noise complaint.
21200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
