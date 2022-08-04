Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 24-30, 2022

July 24

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for third-degree theft and lying to a police officer.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a hit and run, burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two juveniles were arrested and charged for shoplifting.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A car was damaged.

18300 block Highway 99: Drugs were confiscated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Drugs were confiscated from a subject at the mall.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A traffic stop led to a drug seizure.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was charged with possession of a firearm while under 21.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle sped away without stopping.

19400 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was charged for a domestic violence assault.

July 25

18300 block Hurst Road: Child abuse was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest and confiscated a fixed blade knife.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A child was left in a running vehicle unattended.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.

18600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title in 45 days.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was bit by a dog in the mall.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Drugs were seized from a subject.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for getting into a vehicle that did not belong to them and going through their things.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

July 26

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft of multiple laptops was reported from the Apple Store.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

17000 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

3000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was charged for traffic offenses.

6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

19500 block 36th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20000 block I-5 South: A subject was charged for an ignition interlock violation.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

July 27

36th Avenue West / 172nd Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest:

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5010 block 194th Street Southwest: A second-degree trespass was reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for a weapons violation.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a felony warrant arrest for escaping the Department of Corrections.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

19000 block 67th Avenue West: A pistol was stolen.

July 28

196th Street Southwest / 76th Avenue West: A felony assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A window was broken.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A second-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle’s tires were slashed.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported.

July 29

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A first-degree theft was reported.

184th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20400 76th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for second-degree felony theft.

July 30

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for organized retail theft, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing justice and theft of tools from a motor vehicle.

19010 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a noise complaint.

21200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.