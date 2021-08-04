Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 25-31, 2021

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug incident.
5500 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and firearms were stolen from inside.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: Clothing was stolen.
5400 block 169th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was broken into.
16500 block 62nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
18600 block 48th Avenue West: A registration was stolen from a vehicle.
18300 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
5800 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was located.
17200 block Highway 99: A fire was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI drug suspect was referred to the LEAD Program.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault incident.
164th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A DUI driver was arrested.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 26
200th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19000 block 48th Avenue West: A DUI collision was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.
4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.
4200 block 191st Street Southwest: A firearm was stolen.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
21100 block 66th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken.
16800 block Highway 99: A retail theft was reported.
July 27
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was found passed out in a car with narcotics.
19400 block 52nd Avenue West: A robbery suspect was arrested.
20300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for failing to transfer the vehicle title.
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject violated a court protection order.
July 28
19400 block 73rd Place West: A theft occurred.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested.
20100 block 61st Place West: A theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
19800 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20000 block 64th Avenue West: A DUI driver was arrested.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4300 block 176th Place Southwest: A subject was assaulted.
5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject reported being harassed.
19000 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic verbal disturbance was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A case was referred to Child Protective Services.
5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
July 29
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Money was stolen.
208th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Approximately $6,000 worth of fragrances were stolen from Ulta.
36th Avenue West: A tire and wheel were stolen.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
19400 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was arrested.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for a traffic offense.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police received an indecent exposure report.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
July 30
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A purse was found at a business.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect stole $919 worth of Legos, brandished a taser and threatened loss prevention staff to keep the merchandise. The suspect’s vehicle was located, but it fled into Seattle and was not stopped.
19600 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a disturbance.
3800 block 172nd Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threats were made.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: An animal-related assault was reported.
19200 block 69th Place West: A domestic-violence suspect violated a court protection order.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: A bicycle was stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for DUI.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
July 31
5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A dog was killed by a vehicle.
16900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
53rd Avenue West/206th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested after wrecking a stolen motorcycle.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
19600 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.
17300 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.