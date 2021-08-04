Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 25-31, 2021

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a drug incident.

5500 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and firearms were stolen from inside.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Clothing was stolen.

5400 block 169th Place Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was broken into.

16500 block 62nd Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

18600 block 48th Avenue West: A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

18300 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

5800 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was located.

17200 block Highway 99: A fire was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI drug suspect was referred to the LEAD Program.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault incident.

164th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: A DUI driver was arrested.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 26

200th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19000 block 48th Avenue West: A DUI collision was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

4200 block 191st Street Southwest: A firearm was stolen.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

21100 block 66th Avenue West: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A vehicle window was broken.

16800 block Highway 99: A retail theft was reported.

July 27

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was found passed out in a car with narcotics.

19400 block 52nd Avenue West: A robbery suspect was arrested.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for failing to transfer the vehicle title.

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject violated a court protection order.

July 28

19400 block 73rd Place West: A theft occurred.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested.

20100 block 61st Place West: A theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19800 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20000 block 64th Avenue West: A DUI driver was arrested.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4300 block 176th Place Southwest: A subject was assaulted.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject reported being harassed.

19000 block 60th Avenue West: A domestic verbal disturbance was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A case was referred to Child Protective Services.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

July 29

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Money was stolen.

208th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Approximately $6,000 worth of fragrances were stolen from Ulta.

36th Avenue West: A tire and wheel were stolen.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

19400 block Highway 99: A warrant suspect was arrested.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for a traffic offense.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police received an indecent exposure report.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A firearm was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

July 30

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A purse was found at a business.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect stole $919 worth of Legos, brandished a taser and threatened loss prevention staff to keep the merchandise. The suspect’s vehicle was located, but it fled into Seattle and was not stopped.

19600 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a disturbance.

3800 block 172nd Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Threats were made.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: An animal-related assault was reported.

19200 block 69th Place West: A domestic-violence suspect violated a court protection order.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A bicycle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was stopped for DUI.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

July 31

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: A dog was killed by a vehicle.

16900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

53rd Avenue West/206th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested after wrecking a stolen motorcycle.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

19600 block Highway 99: A second-degree burglary was reported.

17300 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton