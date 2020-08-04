Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 1, 2020

July 26

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a convenience store.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was stolen and then later recovered in the Holiday Inn Express and Suites parking lot.

6000 block 178th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a residence.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for possession of drug paraphernalia.

3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI traffic stop.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A man assaulted his male roommate.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the location and later recovered.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A trailer was stolen.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic-violence assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a possible sex offense.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for theft after reportedly shoplifting from Nordstrom Rack.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic-violence assault.

48th Avenue West/194th Street Southwest: A woman who was involved in a DUI-related vehicle collision attempted to flee the scene.

19400 block Highway 99: A man stole clippers.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

17800 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman at Twin Cedars Mobile Park.

July 27

16800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI traffic stop.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his parents.

July 28

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a DUI traffic stop.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An domestic violence assault was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was cited at Best Buy.

5800 block 208th Street Southwest: A DUI driver attempted to drive away from the scene, but was later located and arrested.

19817 50TH AVE West: A man was arrested for indecent exposure after exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A resident reported being assaulted by a neighbor. The suspect was cited through the mail.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.

July 29

18900 block Highway 99: A subject attempted to prowl a vehicle at Top Gear Motors.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and the cards were used to make unauthorized purchases.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No physical assault was reported.

17200 block 43rd Place West: Police responded to a reported felony weapons violation.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a retirement community.

20200 block 54th Avenue: A theft occurred at Lynnwood Medical Center.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at WFM Coffee Bar.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at QFC.

20000 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at APX Auto Brokers.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Total Wine and Spirits.

July 30

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault.

19400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

18200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An assault occurred.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at South Lynnwood Park.

17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Barnes & Noble.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

July 31

19500 block Highway 99: Police issued a citation for a weapons violation.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and a woman were arrested for theft and identity theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

Aug. 1

21400 block I-5 Southbound: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman who were arguing.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

15100 block 75th Place West: The Lynnwood Police Department assisted Edmonds police with a domestic violence incident.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Several vehicles were broken into.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for drinking in public.

