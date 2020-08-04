Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 26-Aug. 1, 2020

July 26
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a convenience store.
2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A car was stolen and then later recovered in the Holiday Inn Express and Suites parking lot.
6000 block 178th Street Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a residence.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested at Fred Meyer for possession of drug paraphernalia.
3500 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI traffic stop.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A man assaulted his male roommate.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the location and later recovered.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4400 block 200th Street Southwest: A trailer was stolen.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported domestic-violence assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a possible sex offense.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for theft after reportedly shoplifting from Nordstrom Rack.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic-violence assault.
48th Avenue West/194th Street Southwest: A woman who was involved in a DUI-related vehicle collision attempted to flee the scene.
19400 block Highway 99: A man stole clippers.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
17800 block Highway 99: A man assaulted a woman at Twin Cedars Mobile Park.
July 27
16800 block Highway 99: Police conducted a DUI traffic stop.
20700 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and his parents.
July 28
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested during a DUI traffic stop.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An domestic violence assault was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifter was cited at Best Buy.
5800 block 208th Street Southwest: A DUI driver attempted to drive away from the scene, but was later located and arrested.
19817 50TH AVE West: A man was arrested for indecent exposure after exposing himself to a woman in a parking lot. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A resident reported being assaulted by a neighbor. The suspect was cited through the mail.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.
July 29
18900 block Highway 99: A subject attempted to prowl a vehicle at Top Gear Motors.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A wallet was stolen and the cards were used to make unauthorized purchases.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance. No physical assault was reported.
17200 block 43rd Place West: Police responded to a reported felony weapons violation.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a retirement community.
20200 block 54th Avenue: A theft occurred at Lynnwood Medical Center.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at WFM Coffee Bar.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report at QFC.
20000 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at APX Auto Brokers.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Total Wine and Spirits.
July 30
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault.
19400 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
18200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An assault occurred.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: Police responded to an assault at South Lynnwood Park.
17500 block 52nd Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Barnes & Noble.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
July 31
19500 block Highway 99: Police issued a citation for a weapons violation.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and a woman were arrested for theft and identity theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
Aug. 1
21400 block I-5 Southbound: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a man and a woman who were arguing.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.
15100 block 75th Place West: The Lynnwood Police Department assisted Edmonds police with a domestic violence incident.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.
2900 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4500 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Several vehicles were broken into.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred at Hobby Lobby.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for drinking in public.
