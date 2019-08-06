Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 28-Aug. 3, 2019

July 28

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for shoplifting from three stores in Alderwood Mall.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for shoplifting shoes from J.C. Penney. While searching her possessions, police reported finding meth and Oxycodone.

5200 block 201st Place West: A stroller was reported stolen from a residence.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at Hobby Lobby.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen while it was parked near a residence.

76th Avenue West/200th Street Southwest: Police arrested a warrant suspect who was also found to have drug paraphernalia.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Someone was reported to have stolen clothing from J.C. Penney.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man got into a physical altercation with Pub 44 security.

July 29

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary suspect was arrested near Concentra’s Urgent Care.

16500 block 44th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

60th Avenue West/204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Highway 99: A response to a nuisance call led to the arrest of a warrant suspect.

July 30

17200 block 33rd Place West: A subject was arrested for violating a no-contact order. The subject was also reported to have a felony warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police identified a burglary suspect.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A red Honda Civic was reported stolen while it was parked near SHAG Alderwood Court.

19100 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle reported to have been stolen out of Coupeville was recovered from Shannon Towing.

July 31

19600 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia. The suspect also had a suspended driver’s license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant arrest led to additional drug-related charges when police were reported to have found drug paraphernalia.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Nordstrom.

16800 block 52nd Avenue West: Vehicle tires were reported to have been slashed while parked in front of a residence.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic dispute.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen while it was parked at a local business.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walgreens.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Kohl’s parking lot, with clothing and tools stolen.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A bicycle was reported stolen while it was parked at Alderwood Mall.

18800 block 38th Avenue West: A theft occurred at a residence.

Aug. 1

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A boxer/pitbull puppy was found and taken to the Everett Animal Shelter.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for third-degree theft after shoplifting from CVS Pharmacy.

18100 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance after a mother and daughter were reported to have been arguing.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

3100 block 175th Street Southwest: An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight with items stolen.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported from a hotel room at Embassy Suites.

3900 block 176th Place West: A home damaged in a fire was reported to have been burglarized overnight.

Aug. 2

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for refusing to leave a business.

17600 block Highway 99: A man was cited for driving without an ignition-interlock device in the vehicle and no driver’s license.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject camping in Scriber Lake Park was arrested for a warrant.

Aug. 3

20800 block Highway 99: A man was arrested while attempting to pick up a gun he had fraudulently purchased online. See related story here.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplifter was arrested at Nordstrom.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was keyed while it was parked in front of a residence.

3800 block 180th Street Southwest: A backpack was found.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant and additional drug-related charges.

20800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked at a residence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was damaged while it was parked near Alderwood Mall.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton