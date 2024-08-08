Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 28-Aug. 3, 2024

July 28

6600 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 208th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including failure to give information to an officer, were reported.

4200 block Maple Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle and was additionally charged with third-degree assault.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An individual turned in an airsoft guns to police for destruction.

July 29

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A firearm was found.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A firearm was found.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A weapons violation, brandishing, was reported.

124th Street Southwest/8th Avenue West: Police assisted another agency by providing a K9 tracking unit.

188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: After a collision, a driver was arrested for DUI.

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

July 30

4300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

20500 block 56th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

6900 block 191st Place Southwest: A court order was violated.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: An instance of felony malicious mischief was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor malicious mischief were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: Trespassing and public urination were reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, including possession of a “license plate flipping device,” were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft and identity theft were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft — juveniles stealing spray paint — was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: A robbery was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Threats were made.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 31

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported after a man threw a drink at a passing vehicle after the vehicle nearly struck him. The driver exited his vehicle and shoved the pedestrian. The pedestrian requested that the police press charges.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17700 block 44th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2600 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft and identity theft were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to force their way into a coffee stand. The incident was called in as a burglary.

21600 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Aug. 1

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Trespassing was reported.

16800 block 52nd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Felony assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

16600 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Neglect was reported when a 3-year old child was allowed to freely wander around an apartment complex without parental knowledge.

16700 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor and felony theft were reported.

6600 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

20600 block 55th Avenue West: A burglary and a misdemeanor instance of malicious mischief were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 2

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI and possession of a stolen vehicle.

20700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16400 block 40th Place West: Child Protective Services was contacted.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary and unlawful transit conduct were reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

Aug. 3

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19600 block Highway 99:A burglary with an unknown victim was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 188th Street Southwest: A court order was violated when assault occurred during an instance of domestic violence.