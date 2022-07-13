Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 3-9, 2022

July 3

18800 block 28th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless driving.

174th Place Southwest/Highway 99: A subject eluded police.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a first-degree robbery and a second-degree assault.

19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Power tools were stolen.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft and robbery were reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A mailbox was stolen.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject resisted.

19600 block Highway 99: A felony assault was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted from Nordstrom.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A retail theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license.

44th Avenue West 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for negligent driving.

July 4

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for second-degree criminal trespassing.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19030 block 72nd Avenue West: A group of males destroyed a port-a-potty with fireworks at a park.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

July 5

196th Street Southwest / 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18000 block 64th Avenue West: A second-degree trespass was reported.

17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft from a locker room occurred.

4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Gas was reported stolen.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject fled from police in a vehicle.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was charged with possessing a stolen disabled placard.

July 6

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.

16800 block Highway 99: Subjects who were illegally parked were approached and determined to be in possession of illegal drugs.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject at a traffic stop for warrants.

20900 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

2600 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman called police believing a male was taking photographs of her while in a dressing room.

17300 block I-5 North: A subject eluded police.

18300 block Highway 99: A murder warrant suspect shot at police after taking someone hostage. See related story here.

July 7

196th Street Southwest/24th Avenue West: A vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20800 block 49th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

20700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of harassment.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two suspects stole multiple fragrances.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.

19400 block 74th Avenue West: A dog bit someone.

6030 block 189th Place Southwest: A first-degree theft was reported.

19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A shoplift occurred.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

July 8

18300 block Hurst Road: Police made a warrant arrest.

6200 block Dale Way: A garage was burglarized.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony organized retail theft occurred.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.

16500 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled.

July 9

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male was arrested for theft and a warrant.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for trespassing.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject was also in possession of a dangerous weapon.

5500 block 175th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a felony order violation.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft.

21010 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.