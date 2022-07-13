Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 3-9, 2022

July 3
18800 block 28th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: A subject was cited for reckless driving.
174th Place Southwest/Highway 99: A subject eluded police.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a first-degree robbery and a second-degree assault.
19800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Power tools were stolen.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A third-degree theft and robbery were reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A mailbox was stolen.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject resisted.
19600 block Highway 99: A felony assault was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A juvenile shoplifted from Nordstrom.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A retail theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a report of an ignition interlock violation and driving with a suspended license.
44th Avenue West 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for negligent driving.
July 4
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17220 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for second-degree criminal trespassing.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19030 block 72nd Avenue West: A group of males destroyed a port-a-potty with fireworks at a park.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.
5700 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
July 5
196th Street Southwest / 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18000 block 64th Avenue West: A second-degree trespass was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal dispute.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft from a locker room occurred.
4020 block 198th Street Southwest: Gas was reported stolen.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject fled from police in a vehicle.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was charged with possessing a stolen disabled placard.
July 6
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
16700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.
16800 block Highway 99: Subjects who were illegally parked were approached and determined to be in possession of illegal drugs.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a subject at a traffic stop for warrants.
20900 block 55th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
2600 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A woman called police believing a male was taking photographs of her while in a dressing room.
17300 block I-5 North: A subject eluded police.
18300 block Highway 99: A murder warrant suspect shot at police after taking someone hostage. See related story here.
July 7
196th Street Southwest/24th Avenue West: A vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20800 block 49th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
20700 block 68th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of harassment.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two suspects stole multiple fragrances.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.
19400 block 74th Avenue West: A dog bit someone.
6030 block 189th Place Southwest: A first-degree theft was reported.
19400 block 56th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A shoplift occurred.
18000 block 40th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
July 8
18300 block Hurst Road: Police made a warrant arrest.
6200 block Dale Way: A garage was burglarized.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony organized retail theft occurred.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A domestic verbal dispute was reported.
16500 block Spruce Way: A vehicle was prowled.
July 9
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A male was arrested for theft and a warrant.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
4300 block 196th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for trespassing.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest. The subject was also in possession of a dangerous weapon.
5500 block 175th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a felony order violation.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for theft.
21010 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
