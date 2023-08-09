Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5, 2023

July 30
100 block 4th Avenue S: Police K-9 assisted another agency with a report of unwanted sexual contact.
23000 block La Pierre drive: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic violation.
17400 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and had to be physically controlled.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 31
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 28th Avenue West: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual possessing a gun and narcotics.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing and found.
4400 block 211th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 1
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported related to a domestic violation and an individual resisted arrest.
6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
3700 block 176th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4100 block 188th Place Southwest: Felony harassment, including death threats and misdemeanor assault, was reported.
19000 block 47th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 2
4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
Aug. 3
3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Burglary during an instance of domestic violence was reported.
4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.
18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.
17600 block 33rd Place West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
Aug. 4
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft of license plates was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft of a purse was reported.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
19400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
17700 block 32nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17500 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.
Hazel Road Southwest/44th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
176th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A collision was reported.
Aug. 5
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16700 block 62nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported. The suspect was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and making false statements to a public servant.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft by three juveniles was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by an individual with a warrant was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made two warrant arrests.
18500 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4400 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
36th Avenue West/164th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
