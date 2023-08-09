Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 30-Aug. 5, 2023

July 30

100 block 4th Avenue S: Police K-9 assisted another agency with a report of unwanted sexual contact.

23000 block La Pierre drive: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic violation.

17400 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and had to be physically controlled.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 31

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 28th Avenue West: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual possessing a gun and narcotics.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing and found.

4400 block 211th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 1

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported related to a domestic violation and an individual resisted arrest.

6000 block 204th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft and trespassing were reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

3700 block 176th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver with a warrant was arrested for DUI.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4100 block 188th Place Southwest: Felony harassment, including death threats and misdemeanor assault, was reported.

19000 block 47th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 2

4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A driver was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

Aug. 3

3200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Burglary during an instance of domestic violence was reported.

4200 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block Highway 99: A storage unit was burglarized.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.

17600 block 33rd Place West: Adult Potective Services was contacted.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20800 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

Aug. 4

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft of license plates was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft of a purse was reported.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

19400 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

19700 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

17700 block 32nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17500 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

Hazel Road Southwest/44th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

176th Street Southwest/52nd Avenue West: A collision was reported.

Aug. 5

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

20900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16700 block 62nd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported. The suspect was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and making false statements to a public servant.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft by three juveniles was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft by an individual with a warrant was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made two warrant arrests.

18500 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4400 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

36th Avenue West/164th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.