Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 31-Aug. 6, 2022

July 31
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.
17600 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.
188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
18400 block Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested for criminal trespassing.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of harassment.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.
18900 block Highway 99: A tailgate was stolen.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.
16800 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
4600 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
Aug. 1
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a call of disorderly conduct.
5200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police located a stolen vehicle but the driver of the vehicle eluded police.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.
20900 block Highway 99: A subject was sought for failing to register as a sex offender.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a juvenile assaulting another juvenile.
Aug. 2
19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest. Drugs and possibly stolen property were located on the victim.
16400 block 41st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A likely overseas extortion incident was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a felony warrant arrest.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
17800 block 33rd Place West: License plates were stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A felony malicious misdemeanor and harassment were reported.
196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.
5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported.
5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
20100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
16900 block 17th Avenue West: A K9 was used to track burglary suspects.
2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
5500 block 186th Place Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit and run occurred.
Aug. 3
16600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
17700 block State Route 9 Southeast: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A gun was reported stolen.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.
4100 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
19200 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: A male was arrested for stealing and inhaling cleaning products from Trader Joe’s.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the subject driving it was arrested.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree domestic violence assault was reported.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A child molestation was reported.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
August 4
20100 block 46th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a second-degree criminal trespass occurred.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A pair of shoes were stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft from Bed Bath and Beyond was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.
20110 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
16100 block Highway 99: Drugs were seized during a traffic stop.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A criminal trespass was reported.
196th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A victim was assaulted with a BB gun.
21100 block 47th Avenue West: A woman assaulted her sister.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted Marysville police with a suspect identification.
August 5
6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Animal control was called.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.
19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
16900 block Highway 99: Gasoline was stolen.
17400 block Highway 99: A pair of headphones was stolen.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject previously cited for trespassing was arrested for trespassing and being in possession of drugs.
18700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A child was found wandering around an apartment complex alone.
18300 block Highway 99: A second-degree criminal trespassing was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
August 6
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
21000 block 61st Avenue West: A trespass occurred.
4200 block Maple Road: A vehicle was impounded.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A gas tank was drilled into and gasoline was stolen.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant DUI.
20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree robbery was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of drugs and stolen items.
