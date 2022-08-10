Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 31-Aug. 6, 2022

July 31

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.

17600 block Highway 99: A second-degree theft was reported.

188th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

18400 block Highway 99: Two subjects were arrested for criminal trespassing.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of harassment.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.

18900 block Highway 99: A tailgate was stolen.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police responded to a hit and run.

16800 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

4600 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

Aug. 1

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

188th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a call of disorderly conduct.

5200 block 172nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police located a stolen vehicle but the driver of the vehicle eluded police.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A forgery was reported.

20900 block Highway 99: A subject was sought for failing to register as a sex offender.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a juvenile assaulting another juvenile.

Aug. 2

19600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest. Drugs and possibly stolen property were located on the victim.

16400 block 41st Place West: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A likely overseas extortion incident was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a felony warrant arrest.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

17800 block 33rd Place West: License plates were stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A felony malicious misdemeanor and harassment were reported.

196th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a traffic offense.

5030 block 168th Street Southwest: A domestic violence dispute was reported.

5800 block 188th Street Southwest: A truck was stolen.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

20100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

16900 block 17th Avenue West: A K9 was used to track burglary suspects.

2900 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

5500 block 186th Place Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit and run occurred.

Aug. 3

16600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

17700 block State Route 9 Southeast: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A gun was reported stolen.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault.

4100 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

19200 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: A male was arrested for stealing and inhaling cleaning products from Trader Joe’s.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered and the subject driving it was arrested.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: A second-degree domestic violence assault was reported.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A child molestation was reported.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

August 4

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft and a second-degree criminal trespass occurred.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A pair of shoes were stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft from Bed Bath and Beyond was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree theft was reported.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.

20110 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

16100 block Highway 99: Drugs were seized during a traffic stop.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was caught shoplifting.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A criminal trespass was reported.

196th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A victim was assaulted with a BB gun.

21100 block 47th Avenue West: A woman assaulted her sister.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted Marysville police with a suspect identification.

August 5

6500 block 193rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Animal control was called.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft occurred.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

16900 block Highway 99: Gasoline was stolen.

17400 block Highway 99: A pair of headphones was stolen.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject previously cited for trespassing was arrested for trespassing and being in possession of drugs.

18700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A child was found wandering around an apartment complex alone.

18300 block Highway 99: A second-degree criminal trespassing was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for reckless burning.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

August 6

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

21000 block 61st Avenue West: A trespass occurred.

4200 block Maple Road: A vehicle was impounded.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A gas tank was drilled into and gasoline was stolen.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant DUI.

20700 block Highway 99: A second-degree robbery was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop resulted in the recovery of drugs and stolen items.