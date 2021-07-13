Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 4-10, 2021

July 4

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A suspect attempted to commit a strong arm robbery at Macy’s.

20800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for shoplifting.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject possessing drugs was provided diversion resources instead of being booked into jail.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was provided diversion resources after being found in possession of drugs.

17200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

July 5

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police responded to a drug incident.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony assault occurred.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A commercial burglary was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle collision occurred.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: A driver was cited for having no driver’s license and driving without an ignition interlock device.

July 6

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Improvised explosives were found.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20500 block Highway 99: A hit and run was reported.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested while riding a stolen motorcycle.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19600 block 40th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4200 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a physical domestic disturbance.

19200 block Highway 99: An outer wall was spray painted.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Kirkland Police Department with locating a domestic violence assault suspect.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated an attempted rape.

July 7

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated an attempted rape case involving a child.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A lost wallet was turned in.

5500 block Firwood Drive: A residential burglary suspect was arrested.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

21200 block Highway 99: A possible DUI suspect fled from police.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A residential burglary was reported.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for an out-of-state warrant.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

6500 block 220th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred.

3500 block 174th Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

July 8

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for possession of stolen property.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

20200 block Cedar Valley Road: A subject was cited for malicious mischief.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

July 9

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court order.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Funds on gift cards had already been spent.

July 10

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and woman.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was removed from Home Depot.

4700 block 212th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for causing a DUI-related collision.

19400 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal disturbance.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

16800 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a warrant and not having a valid driver’s license.

3500 block 174th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton