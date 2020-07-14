Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 5-11, 2020

July 5
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
36th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for DUI and fourth-degree assault.
18800 block 51st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.
15800 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a burglary.
400 block Lakeview Drive: Police made a warrant arrest drug-related charges.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.
17200 block Highway 99: A customer attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Value Village.
19600 block Highway 99: Vitamins were stolen at Sprouts Farmers Market.
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a suspicious circumstances report at Walmart involving drugs.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for domestic assault.
July 6
19800 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block Poplar Way: Property damage occurred at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to domestic assault report.
19500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at Safeway.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police discovered drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
400 block 4th Avenue North: Lynnwood police took custody of a male warrant subject after he was arrested by Edmonds police.
20600 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred at a business.
19100 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A woman said she was the victim of internet fraud after sending money to a fake ad for a residence.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at Tanglewood Apartments.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
20800 block 53rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
July 7
3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance between a mother and her son.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6700 block 208th Street Southwest: A dumpster fire was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court-order violation.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
July 8
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.
5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18900 block 49th Place West: Police obtained information about a suspect allegedly involved in a sexual assault.
17200 block Highway 99: Police found drug paraphernalia in a vehicle at Walmart.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Bed, Bath and Beyond.
3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Police were called to an assault after a man pushed his mother.
July 9
19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmers Market.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Courtyard Apartments.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from North Lynnwood Park for being there after hours.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.
19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Dollar Tree.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.
3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A paycheck was fraudulently duplicated and the suspect(s) attempted to cash it.
July 10
18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18500 block Blue Ridge Drive: A theft occurred at a residence.
5500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
July 11
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two women stole from Target.
20900 block 70th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence at 6:30 a.m.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.
18100 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a felony drug arrest.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police made an assault arrest.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton