Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 5-11, 2020

July 5

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

36th Avenue West/188th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for DUI and fourth-degree assault.

18800 block 51st Place West: A vehicle was stolen.

15800 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a burglary.

400 block Lakeview Drive: Police made a warrant arrest drug-related charges.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at Public Storage.

17200 block Highway 99: A customer attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill at Value Village.

19600 block Highway 99: Vitamins were stolen at Sprouts Farmers Market.

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a suspicious circumstances report at Walmart involving drugs.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for domestic assault.

July 6

19800 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block Poplar Way: Property damage occurred at the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to domestic assault report.

19500 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported at Safeway.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a drug-related incident.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police discovered drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop.

400 block 4th Avenue North: Lynnwood police took custody of a male warrant subject after he was arrested by Edmonds police.

20600 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft occurred at a business.

19100 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run vehicle collision was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A woman said she was the victim of internet fraud after sending money to a fake ad for a residence.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen at Tanglewood Apartments.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

20800 block 53rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

July 7

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Police were called to a verbal domestic disturbance between a mother and her son.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a DUI.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6700 block 208th Street Southwest: A dumpster fire was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for violating a court-order violation.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

July 8

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Value Village.

5900 block 186th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18900 block 49th Place West: Police obtained information about a suspect allegedly involved in a sexual assault.

17200 block Highway 99: Police found drug paraphernalia in a vehicle at Walmart.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Bed, Bath and Beyond.

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Police were called to an assault after a man pushed his mother.

July 9

19600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Sprouts Farmers Market.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Courtyard Apartments.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a DUI arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject was trespassed from Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was trespassed from North Lynnwood Park for being there after hours.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.

19700 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Dollar Tree.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at Public Storage.

3500 block 188th Street Southwest: A paycheck was fraudulently duplicated and the suspect(s) attempted to cash it.

July 10

18300 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Pick-n-Pull Cash for Junk Cars.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a residence.

6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18500 block Blue Ridge Drive: A theft occurred at a residence.

5500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

July 11

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two women stole from Target.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence at 6:30 a.m.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Walmart.

18100 block 54th Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at Target.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a felony drug arrest.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police made an assault arrest.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton