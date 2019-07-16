Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 7-13, 2019

July 7

19600 block Highway 99: A lost wallet led to a case of identity theft after a credit card from the wallet was reported to have been used at Sprouts Farmers Market.

17600 block Highway 99: Police arrested a warrant subject who was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

5000 block 180th Street Southwest: Police conducted an arrest for a warrant.

4800 block 188th Street Southwest: Tires were reported to have been stolen from a residence.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was cited for first-degree criminal trespass from Fred Meyer. He had previously been trespassed from the store.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman was arrested from Grocery Outlet for shoplifting.

16600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for prowling vehicles at BHAM Auto Shop.

6200 block 202nd Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a DUI and reckless driving.

5900 block 207th Place Southwest: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen while parked in front of a residence.

July 8

15600 block Manor Way: Police arrested a suspect for identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a local business.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle parked near Harbor Buffet was prowled.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Two adults were reported to have been found unconscious in a parked vehicle near Qdoba. The male driver was arrested for DUI-related charges. A child was reported to have been sitting in an unsecured child’s seat in the backseat.

208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI-related charges after he attempted to elude police.

18900 block 60th Avenue West: A man was arrested for felony domestic-assault charges after he was reported to have strangled his girlfriend after she threw water on him during an argument.

6600 block 212th Street Southwest: Security cameras were stolen from a local business.

July 9

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Three vehicles were prowled in the Alderwood Mall parking lot. It is unknown if the crimes are related.

21900 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to an arrest after police received reports of a suspected DUI-related incident. The driver was pulled over for a traffic violation and was reported to have a “very high” blood alcohol level.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject reportedly shot a Roman candle firework at an Alderwood Mall security guard.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at City Center. No assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was recovered being reported stolen.

19600 block Poplar Way: A driver was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked on the street.

July 10

4400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft after a cab driver said a customer left the cab without paying the fair. The suspect also reportedly urinated in the cab.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested in Scriber Lake Park after attempting to elude police custody.

5400 block 188th Street Southwest: A man and woman were trespassed from city property after they were found to be camping there illegally. The woman was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

20700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a hit-and-run crime after he struck a pedestrian with his vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot. He was also charged with multiple drug-related crimes, including DUI, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A witness at a traffic collision near Gourmet Latte was arrested for obstruction after refusing to leave the scene.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for drug-related charges near VCA Lynnwood Veterinary Clinic.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A commercial trailer was reported to have been stolen from a local business.

July 11

4400 block 180th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for a warrant and violating a court order.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a local business.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in front of a residence.

15600 block Highway 99: A traffic stop near the North Lynnwood Shopping Center led to an arrest for drug-related crimes.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A cell phone was reported to have been stolen from Target.

July 12

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Lynnwood Key and Lock.

18600 block 76th Avenue West: A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle parked near Celebrations Catering Service.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute between a father and daughter who were arguing. No assault was reported, but the daughter sustained minor injuries after she fell from the apartment’s balcony. She was reportedly trying to leave the residence.

20000 bock 64th Avenue West: Possible fraudulent activity was reported at Harris Ford Lincoln after a suspect allegedly used someone else’s identity to purchase a vehicle.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. No assault was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested at Bartell Drugs for drug-related charges.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was reported to have been stolen while it was parked in the La Quinta Inn parking lot.

July 13

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at Big 5 Sporting Goods.

5800 block 208th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a couple who are getting divorced. The husband was reported to have thrown chairs which damaged cabinets and kicked down a door.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was reported to have been following a woman who was crying. When the reporting party approached the male suspect, he pointed a gun at the reporting party. Police were unable to locate the male suspect.

18700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI.

