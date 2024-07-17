Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 7-13, 2024

July 7

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a report of malicious mischief related to a Community Transit Bus.

19300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle while trespassing.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A warranted individual attempted to elude police.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft by a minor was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 8

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft and possession of stolen property were reported.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police after a hit-and-run collision.

17200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department.

19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

15900 block Highway 99: Threats were made.

20500 block 61st Place West: Rape was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Rape was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Car tires were slashed during an instance of malicious mischief.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

176th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Ammo was turn in to police for destruction.

2901 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19727 76th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

July 9

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft and attempting to elude police were reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A warranted individual was arrested after shoplifting.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have sexual motivations.

1800 block 199th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

3800 block Maple Road: Traffic offenses were reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 10

19th Avenue Southeast/116th Street Southeast: Police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department during a pursuit.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fight between juveniles was reported.

19000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

7400 block 201st Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

17900 block Highway 99: Attempted burglary was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault and forgery were reported.

40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block Fieldstone Drive: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 11

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery and brandishing a weapon were reported.

5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

July 12

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

194th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 61st Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An aggressive pit bull was taken to an animal shelter.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20000 block 66th Place West: Sexual offenses were reported.

July 13

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.

20300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17000 block 36th Avenue West: Animal control was contacted.

19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: Burglary and malicious mischief were reported.

3300 block 164th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.