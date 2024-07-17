Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 7-13, 2024

July 7
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a report of malicious mischief related to a Community Transit Bus.
19300 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle while trespassing.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses were reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 190th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Trespassing was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A warranted individual attempted to elude police.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft by a minor was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 8
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft and possession of stolen property were reported.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: An individual in possession of a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police after a hit-and-run collision.
17200 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department.
19100 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
15900 block Highway 99: Threats were made.
20500 block 61st Place West: Rape was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 172nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Rape was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18100 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Car tires were slashed during an instance of malicious mischief.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
176th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: An individual attempted to elude police.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6700 block 198th Place Southwest: A court order was violated during an instance of domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Ammo was turn in to police for destruction.
2901 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19727 76th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
July 9
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft and attempting to elude police were reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A warranted individual was arrested after shoplifting.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have sexual motivations.
1800 block 199th Place Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
3800 block Maple Road: Traffic offenses were reported.
20000 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 10
19th Avenue Southeast/116th Street Southeast: Police assisted the Mill Creek Police Department during a pursuit.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fight between juveniles was reported.
19000 block 64th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
7400 block 201st Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
17900 block Highway 99: Attempted burglary was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor assault and forgery were reported.
40th Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block Fieldstone Drive: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 11
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block Highway 99:A burglary was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery and brandishing a weapon were reported.
5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
July 12
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
194th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 61st Avenue West: Graffiti was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An aggressive pit bull was taken to an animal shelter.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 40th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20000 block 66th Place West: Sexual offenses were reported.
July 13
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony malicious mischief was reported.
20300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17000 block 36th Avenue West: Animal control was contacted.
19500 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle theft was attempted.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: Burglary and malicious mischief were reported.
3300 block 164th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
