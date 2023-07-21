Lynnwood Police Blotter: July 9-15, 2023

July 9
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft of over $4,000 worth of vitamins was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Graffiti was found.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A weapons violation was reported when a man pointed a gun at an apartment building.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
July 10
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was recovered after the driver was arrested for identity theft.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: An adult was reported missing and found.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department with a fentanyl overdose.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual surrendered fentanyl to police.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual eluded police.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary was reported and investigation utilized a K-9 tracking attempt.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Felony assault was reported.
3400 block 188th Street Southwest: Sex offenses including revenge porn were reported.
July 11
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order related to domestic violence was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered when police arrested an individual for fraud.
July 12
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was charged with criminal trespassing and making false statements.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
20200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
17400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19900 block Scriber Lake Road: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A burglary in which a sex doll was stolen was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
19200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18000 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses including driving under a suspended license were reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Traffic offenses including driving under a suspended license and failure to comply were reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A weapon was brandished.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A dog bite was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19100 block 56th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
20300 block 68th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
July 13
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5100 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported.
17500 block 33rd PL West: A court order was violated when an individual was charged with unlawful imprisonment and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 14
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
16800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
5000 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: An instance of malicious mischief resulted in damage to vehicles.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 15
48th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A driver committed multiple traffic offenses.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6600 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered after being abandoned.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Rape was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3800 block 164th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
