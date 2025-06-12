Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 1-7, 2025

June 1
17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, fourth-degree assault.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: Child Protective Services report detailing parental discipline.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Robbery at the mall.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor DUI.
164th Street Southwest/Spruce Way: Found property, found iPhone.
196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.
17600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree, elony retail theft with special circumstances.
16400 block Highway 99: Second-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended.
17700 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
17700 block Spruce Way: Court order violation.
5800 block 181st Place Southwest: Domestic – no assault, verbal domestic.
4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Court order violation.
June 2
4700 block 168th Street Southwest: Lost property.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second- and third-degree felony theft.
16400 block Spruce Way: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, vehicle impounded.
17700 block Spruce Way: Animal complaint, dog attacked chickens.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Weapons violation, discharging firearm.
2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, Narcan administered.
188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
4000 block 191st Street Southwest: Domestic verbal assault.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass, unlawful transit conduct.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, threats.
20100 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen vehicle recovery.
June 3
17800 block 39th Place West: DUI, physical control.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor retail theft.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Sex offenses, voyeurism.
17900 block Ash Way: Felony theft, suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Reckless burning.
18700 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct, minor in possession.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.
18300 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.
21300 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two third-degree misdemeanor thefts, false misleading statements, possession of a dangerous weapon.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.
19100 block Highway 99: Burglary.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault, interference with reporting domestic violence.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Missing person, adult.
June 4
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in vehicle recovery.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft.
19100 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Obstructing.
20400 block 48th Avenue West: Felony warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Rape.
16400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest for another agency.
June 5
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespass.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Found property.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in vehicle recovery.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Found property.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a firearms surrender.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
18900 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, warrant arrest, transit conduct.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree robbery.
Alderwood Mall Parkway/184th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer, pursuit.
19500 block Highway 99: Welfare check, overdose at bus stop.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, fight at Meadowdale High School.
June 6
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, hit and run.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
16700 block Highway 99: Obstructing.
44th Avenue West / 164th Street Southwest: Collision, felony hit and run, felony DUI.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft, forgery.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Dollar Tree.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
18000 block 56th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department in responding to a drug overdose.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.
52nd Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.
17200 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, hit and run injury.
18800 block Highway 99: Lost property.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
June 7
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery with weapon.
17700 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic assault.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19600 block Highway 99: DUI, physical control.
3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Court order violation.
4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
18300 block 71st Avenue West: Lost property.
5700 block 178th Place Southwest: Identity theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.
6300 block 204th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Fourth-degree, misdemeanor assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, child locked in vehicle.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
