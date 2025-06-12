Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 1-7, 2025

June 1

17500 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, fourth-degree assault.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: Child Protective Services report detailing parental discipline.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Robbery at the mall.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor DUI.

164th Street Southwest/Spruce Way: Found property, found iPhone.

196th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lost property.

17600 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree, elony retail theft with special circumstances.

16400 block Highway 99: Second-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended.

17700 block Spruce Way: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

17700 block Spruce Way: Court order violation.

5800 block 181st Place Southwest: Domestic – no assault, verbal domestic.

4000 block 188th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Court order violation.

June 2

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: Lost property.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second- and third-degree felony theft.

16400 block Spruce Way: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, vehicle impounded.

17700 block Spruce Way: Animal complaint, dog attacked chickens.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

5900 block 207th Place Southwest: Weapons violation, discharging firearm.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, Narcan administered.

188th Street Southwest: Traffic offense, hit and run.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

4000 block 191st Street Southwest: Domestic verbal assault.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Trespass, unlawful transit conduct.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, threats.

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Stolen vehicle recovery.

June 3

17800 block 39th Place West: DUI, physical control.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor retail theft.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Sex offenses, voyeurism.

17900 block Ash Way: Felony theft, suspicious circumstance.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Reckless burning.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct, minor in possession.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Burglary.

18300 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Verbal domestic violence.

21300 block Highway 99: Vehicle theft.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Two third-degree misdemeanor thefts, false misleading statements, possession of a dangerous weapon.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic disturbance, no assault.

19100 block Highway 99: Burglary.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault, interference with reporting domestic violence.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Behavioral health contact.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Missing person, adult.

June 4

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another law enforcement agency in vehicle recovery.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: Identity theft.

19100 block 44th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor malicious mischief.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Obstructing.

20400 block 48th Avenue West: Felony warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Rape.

16400 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest for another agency.

June 5

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree criminal trespass.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: Found property.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in vehicle recovery.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Found property.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted another agency in a firearms surrender.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

18900 block Highway 99: Third-degree traffic offenses, driving while license suspended, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, possessing an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, warrant arrest, transit conduct.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: First-degree robbery.

Alderwood Mall Parkway/184th Street Southwest: Eluding police officer, pursuit.

19500 block Highway 99: Welfare check, overdose at bus stop.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, fight at Meadowdale High School.

June 6

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19700 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, hit and run.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

16700 block Highway 99: Obstructing.

44th Avenue West / 164th Street Southwest: Collision, felony hit and run, felony DUI.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft, forgery.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft from Dollar Tree.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department in responding to a drug overdose.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Second-degree felony theft.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Second-degree felony theft.

52nd Avenue West / 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

17500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft.

17200 block Highway 99: Fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, hit and run injury.

18800 block Highway 99: Lost property.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

June 7

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery with weapon.

17700 block Highway 99: Verbal domestic assault.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19600 block Highway 99: DUI, physical control.

3600 block 188th Street Southwest: Court order violation.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Burglary.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

18300 block 71st Avenue West: Lost property.

5700 block 178th Place Southwest: Identity theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Fraud.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft.

6300 block 204th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: Fourth-degree, misdemeanor assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance, child locked in vehicle.

