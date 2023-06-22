Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 11-17, 2023

June 11

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

2500 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

196th Street Southwest/36th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and was found.

18300 block Hurst Road: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 192nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: An individual with a warrant obstructed police after driving recklessly.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 12

3200 block 169th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver failed to properly transfer a vehicle title.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual with a warrant committed criminal impersonation and committed misdemeanor theft.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

17800 block 46th place West: Threats were reported in an instance of felony harassment.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

June 13

19000 block 48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and posession of dangerous weapons.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver tampered with their ignition interlock device.

19500 block 74th Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault and criminal trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17800 block 66th Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

44th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 14

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

7100 block 197th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft and open-air drug use were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

10700 block Interstate 5 Southeast: A driver tampered with their ignition interlock device while driving under a suspended license.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19900 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.

4700 block 168th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

19100 block Highway 99: A driver committed traffic offenses.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: An anti-harassment court order was violated.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fight between juveniles was reported.

18600 block 44th Avenue West: A driver committed traffic offenses.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: Theft and malicious mischief were reported.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

June 15

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17400 block 53rd place West: A court order was violated.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Two counts of trespassing were reported.

4800 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver failed to obey and attempted to elude police.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

15600 block Highway 99: A driver was reported for reckless driving.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute inlcuding misdemeanor assault was reported.

19100 block I5-S: A driver committed traffic offenses including driving under a suspended license.

7000 block 208th Street Southwest: Voyeurism was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police assisted Nisqually Police Department by identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft.

5900 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A collision was reported.

6300 block 206th Place Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 16

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

20800 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual prowling vehicles.

33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver committed traffic offenses, including reckless driving.

20800 block 54th Avenue West: An individual with a warrant was found in possession of tools used for stealing vehicles.

Highway 99/188th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision occurred.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute involved harassment.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Malicious mischief resulted in a misdemeanor assault.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

33rd Avenue West/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

Alderwood Mall Parkway / Beech Road: A collision was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

June 17

16100 block 75th Place West: A driver was arrested for DUI after fleeing the scene of a collision.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Two vehicles were prowled.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported and the individual involved attempted to elude police.

18600 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

208th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.