Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 12-18, 2022

June 12
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for criminal trespassing.
17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for camping in the park.
18400 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a burglary.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a missing juvenile.
19600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
June 13
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.
Alderwood Mall Parkway / 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI following a collision.
18000 block Olympic View Drive: A woman was arrested for domestic assault of her boyfriend.
18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
18100 block 48th Avenue West: A call of juveniles vandalizing a garage door occurred.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual lost their gun.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
20600 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
June 14
200th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: A subject eluded police.
18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject reported telephone harassment.
5600 block 171st Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A counterfeit bill was used to purchase items.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Items were stolen from Best Buy.
15600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony malicious mischief.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree burglary occurred.
20300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Nordstrom.
17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
17600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for disorderly conduct.
June 15
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and no other forms of identification.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4010 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for illegal camping.
19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle without the interlock.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title.
19000 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for traffic offenses.
16400 block 40th Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for identity theft and possession of stolen property.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a felony assault.
20700 block 63rd Avenue West: A second-degree burglary was reported.
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about threats from a juvenile.
19900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
June 16
18900 block 28th Avenue West: A subject lied about their identification and was found in possession of stolen tools.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
3800 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving without an interlock device.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
Halls Lake Way / 2212th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for littering.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.
3900 block 167th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: License plates were stolen.
5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to harassment calls and a domestic dispute.
June 17
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for exposing a child to domestic violence.
19800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of harassment.
3500 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile threatened to fire a weapon.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
5500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a second-degree and fourth-degree domestic assault.
20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for first-degree trespassing.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault with sexual motivations was reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to steal a catalytic converter.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject prowled a vehicle and attempted to steal items. When confronting the suspect, police discovered the subject also had a stolen identity.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence call was reported and a subject was arrested for exposing a child to domestic violence.
17900 block 46th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
June 18
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: An assault at a bakery occurred.
18000 block Highway 99: A burglary at T-Mobile was reported.
19200 block Highway 99: A hit and run was reported.
4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree burglary. The subject made false and misleading statements to police.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.
