Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 12-18, 2022

June 12

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for criminal trespassing.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for camping in the park.

18400 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a burglary.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a missing juvenile.

19600 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

June 13

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A theft was reported.

Alderwood Mall Parkway / 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI following a collision.

18000 block Olympic View Drive: A woman was arrested for domestic assault of her boyfriend.

18700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

18100 block 48th Avenue West: A call of juveniles vandalizing a garage door occurred.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: An individual lost their gun.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

20600 block 60th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

June 14

200th Street Southwest / 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: A subject eluded police.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject reported telephone harassment.

5600 block 171st Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A subject was cited for second-degree criminal trespassing.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A counterfeit bill was used to purchase items.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Items were stolen from Best Buy.

15600 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for felony malicious mischief.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree burglary occurred.

20300 block 60th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

3500 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from Nordstrom.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

17600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for disorderly conduct.

June 15

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and no other forms of identification.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4010 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for illegal camping.

19500 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: A subject was cited for operating a vehicle without the interlock.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title.

19000 block 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for traffic offenses.

16400 block 40th Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for identity theft and possession of stolen property.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a felony assault.

20700 block 63rd Avenue West: A second-degree burglary was reported.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to calls about threats from a juvenile.

19900 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

June 16

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A subject lied about their identification and was found in possession of stolen tools.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

3800 block 188th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for driving without an interlock device.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

Halls Lake Way / 2212th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for littering.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

3900 block 167th Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: License plates were stolen.

5300 block 193rd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to harassment calls and a domestic dispute.

June 17

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for exposing a child to domestic violence.

19800 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of harassment.

3500 block 178th Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A juvenile threatened to fire a weapon.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

5500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a second-degree and fourth-degree domestic assault.

20700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for first-degree trespassing.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault with sexual motivations was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject attempted to steal a catalytic converter.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A subject prowled a vehicle and attempted to steal items. When confronting the suspect, police discovered the subject also had a stolen identity.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A third-degree theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence call was reported and a subject was arrested for exposing a child to domestic violence.

17900 block 46th Place West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

June 18

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft was reported.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: An assault at a bakery occurred.

18000 block Highway 99: A burglary at T-Mobile was reported.

19200 block Highway 99: A hit and run was reported.

4200 block 192nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a second-degree burglary. The subject made false and misleading statements to police.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic violence call.