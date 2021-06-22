Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 13-19, 2021

June 13

4100 block 186th Place Southwest: A resident reported being victim of unemployment fraud out of California.

20800 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

1800 block 180th Place Southwest: A robbery was reported.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5500 block 189th Street Southwest: Police investigated a reported rape.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a rape case involving a minor.

June 14

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Money was stolen.

18700 block Internet 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for forgery at Fred Meyer.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic assault occurred.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for commercial burglary.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

June 15

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A wallet was stolen and credit cards inside were used.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.

18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported suspicious circumstance.

19300 block 46th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject stole.

196th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for drug-related DUI.

20000 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19200 block 69th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a child abuse report.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony warrant subject was arrested.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

June 16

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

June 17

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a possible assault between girlfriend and her boyfriend.

22100 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.

20800 block 58th Place West: A verbal domestic incident was reported.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle collision occurred.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.

4300 block 182nd Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in sales lot.

4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

June 18

18100 block 36th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

194th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a drug-related DUI.

3100 block 175th Street Southwest: Police investigated a rape.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A bank reported $10,000 in damage was done to their building.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

June 19

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between neighbors.

5900 block 190th Place Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sex crime was reported.

4000 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

6000 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18700 block Highway 99: A felony warrant was arrested after he was found passed out in car from recent heroin use.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance occurred but no physical assault was reported.

3500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

4100 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.

