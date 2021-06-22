Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 13-19, 2021

June 13
4100 block 186th Place Southwest: A resident reported being victim of unemployment fraud out of California.
20800 block 66th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
1800 block 180th Place Southwest: A robbery was reported.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
5500 block 189th Street Southwest: Police investigated a reported rape.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police investigated a rape case involving a minor.
June 14
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Money was stolen.
18700 block Internet 5: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Fred Meyer.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for forgery at Fred Meyer.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: A domestic assault occurred.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A suspect was arrested for commercial burglary.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a vehicle collision.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
June 15
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A wallet was stolen and credit cards inside were used.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart.
18500 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported suspicious circumstance.
19300 block 46th Avenue West: A license plate was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: An iPhone was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject stole.
196th Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for drug-related DUI.
20000 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19200 block 69th Place West: A domestic disturbance was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Police investigated a child abuse report.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A felony warrant subject was arrested.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
June 16
20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a malicious mischief report.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
June 17
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a possible assault between girlfriend and her boyfriend.
22100 block Highway 99: Lynnwood police assisted the Edmonds Police Department.
20800 block 58th Place West: A verbal domestic incident was reported.
20200 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle collision occurred.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported.
4300 block 182nd Place Southwest: A theft occurred.
2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in sales lot.
4700 block 194th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
June 18
18100 block 36th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
194th Street Southwest/48th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a drug-related DUI.
3100 block 175th Street Southwest: Police investigated a rape.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A domestic assault was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A bank reported $10,000 in damage was done to their building.
18200 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
June 19
5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a disturbance between neighbors.
5900 block 190th Place Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A sex crime was reported.
4000 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.
6000 block 172nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18700 block Highway 99: A felony warrant was arrested after he was found passed out in car from recent heroin use.
20200 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance occurred but no physical assault was reported.
3500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for a traffic offense.
21000 block 67th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
6300 block 176th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
21400 block 52nd Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.
4100 block 194th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
5700 block 198th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
