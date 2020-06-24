Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 14-20, 2020

June 14
17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a court-order violation at Walmart.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a dispute reported between neighbors.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifter was reportedly arrested and taken into custody for a felony Department of Corrections warrant. The subject was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.
5900 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.
18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to an assault reported at Best Lynnwood Inn. When police arrived, they also discovered drugs at the scene.
180th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for drug-related DUI after his car jumped a curb before coming to a stop.
June 15
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Safeway parking lot and the owner’s possessions were stolen.
18900 block 68th Avenue West: A subject reported mail was stolen.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault and rape.
17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Walmart parking lot.
18600 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
3600 block 191st Place Southwest: A theft was reported.
18500 block Highway 99:A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Hiking gear was stolen.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17900 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of the owner’s residence.
June 16
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for domestic assault.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.
17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen overnight.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Alder Haus Apartment parking lot.
3000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and his daughter.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Someone impersonated a police officer at Fred Meyer.
June 17
20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported DUI.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen but recovered later.
4000 block Maple Road: A subject was trespassed.
1950o block 44th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for third-degree theft.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Man was caught on someone’s property naked. He also appeared to be masturbating.
June 18
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A window was broken at a residence.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A bicycle was stolen at Target.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest involving a felony warrant subject.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and some items were stolen.
17700 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were arrested at Walmart after the woman stole merchandise from Premium Cigar and Pipes and assaulted a store employee. They also resisted arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested after fleeing from Nordstrom Rack. The subject was cited and released.
15000 block 40th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for drug possession with intention to sell.
10200 block Evergreen Way: Police made a felony drug arrest.
2100 block 196Tth Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16800 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported misdemeanor assault.
June 19
19500 block 58th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.
4500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
19700 block 71st Place West: A vehicle was stolen from the reporting party’s father’s house.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
16400 block 65th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a brother and sister. The woman reportedly threw a potted plant through the front house window.
June 20
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal disturbance between a man and woman.
20400 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from a motorcycle store.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen from Brittany Place Apartments.
