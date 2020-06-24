Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 14-20, 2020

June 14

17200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a court-order violation at Walmart.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a dispute reported between neighbors.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A shoplifter was reportedly arrested and taken into custody for a felony Department of Corrections warrant. The subject was charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at a business.

5900 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal domestic disturbance.

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to an assault reported at Best Lynnwood Inn. When police arrived, they also discovered drugs at the scene.

180th Street Southwest/Olympic View Drive: A driver was arrested for drug-related DUI after his car jumped a curb before coming to a stop.

June 15

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Safeway parking lot and the owner’s possessions were stolen.

18900 block 68th Avenue West: A subject reported mail was stolen.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported domestic assault and rape.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled in the Walmart parking lot.

18600 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

3600 block 191st Place Southwest: A theft was reported.

18500 block Highway 99:A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Hiking gear was stolen.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17900 block 33rd Place West: A vehicle was stolen while it was parked in front of the owner’s residence.

June 16

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police conducted an arrest for domestic assault.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Costco.

17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen overnight.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Alder Haus Apartment parking lot.

3000 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a man and his daughter.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Someone impersonated a police officer at Fred Meyer.

June 17

20500 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported DUI.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen but recovered later.

4000 block Maple Road: A subject was trespassed.

1950o block 44th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for third-degree theft.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Man was caught on someone’s property naked. He also appeared to be masturbating.

June 18

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A window was broken at a residence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A bicycle was stolen at Target.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest involving a felony warrant subject.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and some items were stolen.

17700 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were arrested at Walmart after the woman stole merchandise from Premium Cigar and Pipes and assaulted a store employee. They also resisted arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested after fleeing from Nordstrom Rack. The subject was cited and released.

15000 block 40th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for drug possession with intention to sell.

10200 block Evergreen Way: Police made a felony drug arrest.

2100 block 196Tth Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16800 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a reported misdemeanor assault.

June 19

19500 block 58th Avenue West: Police made a DUI arrest.

4500 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

19700 block 71st Place West: A vehicle was stolen from the reporting party’s father’s house.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

16400 block 65th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a brother and sister. The woman reportedly threw a potted plant through the front house window.

June 20

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a reported verbal disturbance between a man and woman.

20400 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported from a motorcycle store.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen from Brittany Place Apartments.

