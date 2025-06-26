Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 15-21, 2025

June 15
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, warrant arrest.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Weapons violation.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
2000 block 191st Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Found property.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft of a bicycle.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
16800 block Highway 99: Collision, hit and run.
6100 block 190th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: First-degree criminal trespass.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance.
19700 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disorderly transit conduct.
76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, negligent driving.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.
June 16
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor warrant arrest involving the Everett Police Department.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.
1500 block 179th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest for another agency, driving while license suspended, known possession of a controlled substance.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree, misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, surrendered ammunition.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony assault.
19500 block Highway 99: Found property.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree theft or fraud.
3900 block Maple Road: Criminal traffic offense.
Olympic View Drive: Criminal traffic offense.
4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Court order violation, assault.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.
June 17
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Animal complaint, dog bite.
19000 block 72nd Avenue West: Vehicle theft.
19600 block 68th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
8600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: First-degree felony theft from Kohl’s and Target.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
20800 block 67th Avenue West: Driving under the influence.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree identity theft.
17100 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
17400 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.
June 18
19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, warrant arrest.
5800 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.
19500 block 76th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Felony theft, cryptocurrency fraud/theft.
5100 block 192nd Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.
16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft of a license plate.
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.
19600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding a police officer.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
17200 block Highway 99: Welfare check, Narcan administered.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.
17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, ignition interlock violation.
June 19
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
5100 block 192nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.
Filbert Road / North Road: Eluding police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and a controlled substance.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree, misdemeanor theft.
June 20
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.
20000 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct, male stopped for disorderly behavior resisted arrest.
200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Reckless burning.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.
18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile fight.
3300 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree commercial burglary.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.
17200 block Highway 99: Arrest on Everett warrant.
19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing adult.
18100 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment.
7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
20100 block 46th Avenue West (Lynnwood Transit Center): Misdemeanor theft.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Civil.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree, felony theft.
33rd Street / Broadway: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, probable cause assault, possession of narcotics.
17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, shoplifting.
June 21
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic verbal violence.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department.
19700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.
168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Behavioral health contact.
19800 block 40th Avenue West: Civil.
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Civil.
3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.
