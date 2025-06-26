Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 15-21, 2025

June 15

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, warrant arrest.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Weapons violation.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

2000 block 191st Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Found property.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft of a bicycle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

16800 block Highway 99: Collision, hit and run.

6100 block 190th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: First-degree criminal trespass.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Domestic disturbance.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: Second-degree felony theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disorderly transit conduct.

76th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses, negligent driving.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Suspicious circumstance.

June 16

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor warrant arrest involving the Everett Police Department.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Disturbance.

1500 block 179th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest for another agency, driving while license suspended, known possession of a controlled substance.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree, misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property, surrendered ammunition.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Second-degree felony assault.

19500 block Highway 99: Found property.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree theft or fraud.

3900 block Maple Road: Criminal traffic offense.

Olympic View Drive: Criminal traffic offense.

4200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Court order violation, assault.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Fraud.

June 17

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

19700 block Scriber Lake Road: Animal complaint, dog bite.

19000 block 72nd Avenue West: Vehicle theft.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Domestic, no assault.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Behavioral health contact.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

8600 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: First-degree felony theft from Kohl’s and Target.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

20800 block 67th Avenue West: Driving under the influence.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree identity theft.

17100 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

17400 block 44th Avenue West: Child Protective Services.

June 18

19500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft, shoplifting, warrant arrest.

5800 block 181st Place Southwest: Misdemeanor domestic assault.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Misdemeanor theft.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: Animal complaint, dog bite.

19500 block 76th Avenue West: Felony malicious mischief.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Felony theft, cryptocurrency fraud/theft.

5100 block 192nd Street Southwest: Vehicle theft.

16800 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft of a license plate.

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Missing person, adult.

19600 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Eluding a police officer.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

17200 block Highway 99: Welfare check, Narcan administered.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft from Kohl’s.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

16600 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Traffic offense.

17400 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, ignition interlock violation.

June 19

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Found property.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

5100 block 192nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor vehicle prowl.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft.

Filbert Road / North Road: Eluding police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and a controlled substance.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor malicious mischief.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Third-degree, misdemeanor theft.

June 20

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft, shoplifting.

20000 block Highway 99: Disorderly conduct, male stopped for disorderly behavior resisted arrest.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Reckless burning.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Domestic, no assault.

18600 block 52nd Avenue West: Suspicious circumstance, juvenile fight.

3300 block 196th Street Southwest: Second-degree commercial burglary.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Residential burglary.

17200 block Highway 99: Arrest on Everett warrant.

19500 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Third-degree felony assault.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Missing adult.

18100 block 36th Avenue West: Harassment.

7300 block 196th Street Southwest: Lost property.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

20100 block 46th Avenue West (Lynnwood Transit Center): Misdemeanor theft.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Civil.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: First-degree, felony theft.

33rd Street / Broadway: Misdemeanor violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, probable cause assault, possession of narcotics.

17200 block Highway 99: Warrant arrest, shoplifting.

June 21

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Domestic verbal violence.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Warrant arrest.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Domestic, no assault.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Lynnwood police assisted the fire department.

19700 block Highway 99: Third-degree misdemeanor theft.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: Behavioral health contact.

19800 block 40th Avenue West: Civil.

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Civil.

3400 block 166th Place Southwest: Civil.

