Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 16-22, 2019

June 16

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested in Gold’s Park for possession of drug paraphernalia and making false statements to a police officer. She also had a warrant.

17900 block Ash Way: A man was arrested for a weapons violation and other drug-related charges. He also had credit cards in his possession police believe may have been stolen.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to reports of a verbal dispute at a residence.

5800 block 202nd Street Southwest: A bike was stolen.

2800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Whole Foods.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest.

3300 block 188th Street Southwest: Police responded to a traffic collision. The suspect who caused the collision also had a suspended driver’s license.

68th Avenue West/196th Street Southwest: A juvenile female was arrested for causing a hit-and-run collision. The victim sustained injuries.

June 17

19700 block 48th Avenue West: An intoxicated woman was arrested at an apartment complex and transported to Swedish Edmonds for an evaluation.

20500 block 63rd Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

5000 block 176th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

June 18

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for drug-related charges. The driver was also supposed to have an ignition interlock device in the vehicle.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A reckless driver was arrested for a hit-and-run collision. No injuries were reported.

19900 block 50th Avenue West: Police arrested a suspect for fourth-degree assault after responding to a domestic disturbance.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two women were arrested for drug-related charges at Cost Plus World Market.

4000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man sustained injuries by either a fall or an assault.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police trespassed multiple suspects from Beaver Cove Apartments.

June 19

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a DUI incident near Alderwood Mall.

182nd Place Southwest/48th Avenue West: Police were called to the scene of a DUI incident.

19600 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at a store.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for bringing drug paraphernalia into the Lynnwood Municipal Court.

3700 block 192nd Street Southwest: Police received reports that someone broke the windshield of a vehicle parked at a residence.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at Alderwood Mall.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen car located at the Collins Junction apartment complex.

17500 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a table at Cliffhanger Sports Bar and Restaurant.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a theft at Wilcox Park. A woman and her child were approached by a man who asked for money. When the woman pulled out her money clip, the man grabbed it and ran. The woman said she believed the man to be homeless.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two juvenile males were arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and drug-related charges.

June 20

19700 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a DUI-related disturbance near Lynnwood Square.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A group of 14-year-old males were reported to have stolen an 11-year-old male’s cellphone at Beverly Elementary School.

19700 block Highway 99: A woman said her boyfriend’s wife was calling and harassing her while she was at work.

16400 block 36th Avenue West: A man was issued a criminal citation for failing to transfer the title of his vehicle.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a marijuana-related DUI and recovered 230 grams of marijuana.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: Two subjects were trespassed from Scriber Lake Park. One was cited for possession of a pipe used to smoke narcotics.

17600 block Olympic View Drive: Police received reports that a car window was broken while the vehicle was parked at a residence.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman reported fraudulent activity after a man convinced her over the phone to send $2,000 in gift cards to him.

June 21

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested at Walmart for a warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3000 block 177th Place Southwest: Police responded to a residential burglary, where the suspect(s) broke a rear window to the residence and stole electronics.

20500 block 63rd Place West: Police responded to a domestic-violence assault.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest and other drug-related charges.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at LA Fitness.

June 22

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: Police received reports of an identity theft and fraudulent activity.

3000 184th Street Southwest: A suspicious man entered Alderwood Mall after closing hours.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A juvenile was arrested for alcohol possession.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police located a BB gun in bushes.

5800 block 209th Place Southwest: A woman was arrested for threatening one of her roommates. The woman was reported to have had a “mental break.”

16700 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a DUI-related collision.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at an apartment complex.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at a local business.

