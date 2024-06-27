Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 16-22, 2024

June 16
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Rape was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A protective court order was violated in an instance of domestic violence.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made warrant three arrests after a misdemeanor theft.
5100 block 188th Street Southwest: Felony harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
20900 block 59th Place West: A resident was nearly struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting near a park.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized during an instance of malicious mischief.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a driver under the influence.
June 17
20800 block 70th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4500 block 164th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft involving a stolen vehicle was reported.
196th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
7400 block 191st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A bomb threat was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two misdemeanor thefts and a misdemeanor assault was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
June 18
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A collision occurred and one involved driver was driving without a valid license.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
21100 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20400 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
5000 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16400 block 62nd Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
4500 block 194th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.
June 19
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18200 block 42nd Place West: Rape was reported.
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A contraband substance was turned in to police for destruction.
5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
June 20
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5900 block 204th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19600 block 48th Avenue West: Two counts of attempting to elude police officers were reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made four warrant arrests after three instances of felony theft.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 10th Place West: An adult was reported missing.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Highway 99:A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 21
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
3200 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an Uber driver and was later ditched by the thief.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
20200 block 60th Avenue West: A juvenile involved in a misdemeanor assault.
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual found in possession of stolen property.
19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
5400 block 191st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 60th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and found.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
June 22
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
1500 block Northwest 200th Street: Police made a warrant arrest.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16900 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.
16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
