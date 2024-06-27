Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 16-22, 2024

June 16

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Rape was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A protective court order was violated in an instance of domestic violence.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made warrant three arrests after a misdemeanor theft.

5100 block 188th Street Southwest: Felony harassment was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

20900 block 59th Place West: A resident was nearly struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting near a park.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was vandalized during an instance of malicious mischief.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a driver under the influence.

June 17

20800 block 70th Avenue West: Harassment was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4500 block 164th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft involving a stolen vehicle was reported.

196th Street Southwest / 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

7400 block 191st Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A bomb threat was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Two misdemeanor thefts and a misdemeanor assault was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

June 18

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

19300 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported during an instance of domestic violence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6600 block 173rd Place Southwest: A collision occurred and one involved driver was driving without a valid license.

17400 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

21100 block Highway 99: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20400 block 53rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

5000 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16400 block 62nd Place West: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

4500 block 194th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was contacted.

June 19

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block 42nd Place West: Rape was reported.

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported missing.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A contraband substance was turned in to police for destruction.

5800 block 172nd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

5600 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was contacted.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

June 20

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5900 block 204th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19600 block 48th Avenue West: Two counts of attempting to elude police officers were reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made four warrant arrests after three instances of felony theft.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 10th Place West: An adult was reported missing.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Disorderly conduct was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Highway 99:A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 21

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

3200 block 188th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from an Uber driver and was later ditched by the thief.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

20200 block 60th Avenue West: A juvenile involved in a misdemeanor assault.

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest of an individual found in possession of stolen property.

19800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

5400 block 191st Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing and found.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

June 22

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

1500 block Northwest 200th Street: Police made a warrant arrest.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: An individual was found in possession of stolen property.

16900 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.