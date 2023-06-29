Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 19-24, 2023

June 19

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony theft of a catalytic converter was reported.

3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for identity theft, criminal impersonation, theft and possession of stolen property.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18200 block I-5: An individual attempted to elude police.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude and obstruct police after the theft of a firearm and a vehicle in a robbery.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

June 20

7200 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.

6000 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

196th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

19900 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 193rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

June 21

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

20000 block 66th Place West: Adult protective services were contacted.

20500 block 68th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 41st Place West: An individual attempted to blackmail someone using intimate images.

3400 block 171st Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5600 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 22

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

21000 block Highway 99: A driver with a suspended license committed driving offenses.

20100 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

17700 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18000 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.

18900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 23

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: Malicious mischief resulted in a fuel tank being punctured.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault and malicious mischief were reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A minor sold sexually explicit images.

17300 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

June 24

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 40th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after being involved in a collision.

17300 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

21200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

44th Avenue West/184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault in the form of road rage was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

3900 block 178th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Highway 99: Robbery was reported.

5600 block 169th Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.