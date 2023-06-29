Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 19-24, 2023

June 19
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Felony theft of a catalytic converter was reported.
3800 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual was arrested for identity theft, criminal impersonation, theft and possession of stolen property.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18200 block I-5: An individual attempted to elude police.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Robbery was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An individual attempted to elude and obstruct police after the theft of a firearm and a vehicle in a robbery.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
17200 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
June 20
7200 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: An animal complaint was made.
6000 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18900 block 72nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
196th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
19900 block 40th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 193rd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
June 21
19300 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 198th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
20000 block 66th Place West: Adult protective services were contacted.
20500 block 68th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 41st Place West: An individual attempted to blackmail someone using intimate images.
3400 block 171st Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5600 block 180th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 22
5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
21000 block Highway 99: A driver with a suspended license committed driving offenses.
20100 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
17700 block Highway 99: Harassment was reported.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18000 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses.
18900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 23
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: Malicious mischief resulted in a fuel tank being punctured.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault and malicious mischief were reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: A minor sold sexually explicit images.
17300 block Highway 99: A robbery was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
June 24
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 40th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after being involved in a collision.
17300 block Highway 99: Reckless burning was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
21200 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
44th Avenue West/184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault in the form of road rage was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
3900 block 178th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
18800 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: Robbery was reported.
5600 block 169th Place Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.