Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 19-25, 2022

June 19
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Ulta.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A female was threatened by an individual.
16900 block Olympic View Drive: An alarm was set off.
18200 block Highway 99: An individual reported a gun was found. It turned out to be a BB gun.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a public disturbance call and subsequently made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Highway 99: A burglar broke into a pawn shop and refused to surrender. The SWAT team was called as it was unclear if the burglar was armed. See related story here.
4220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fraud was committed at the Courtyard Marriott.
20110 block 44th Avenue West: A welfare check was issued after reports of alleged animal abuse.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A victim had his gas tank drilled through and gas stolen.
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic violence dispute.
19400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
June 20
16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for traffic offenses.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a suspect brandishing a weapon in public.
20600 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a traffic hazard.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
21100 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of harassment.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute and reported trespassing. The subject resisted arrest.
3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.
5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute.
June 21
170th Street Southwest / 41st Place West: A fourth-degree domestic dispute was reported.
18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.
17220 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft occurred.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.
4600 block 164th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.
20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.
20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A second-degree burglary was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.
June 22
18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A second-degree assault was reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence call was made.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.
17800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic verbal violence call was made.
19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from LA Fitness.
19400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
18200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal violence call.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred. The suspect used a black semi-automatic handgun.
19100 block Highway 99: A suspicious fire was reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A wallet was lost.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
June 23
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported and the suspect attempted to obstruct justice.
21000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A bank was burglarized and a vehicle was stolen.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: An organized retail theft occurred.
6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious car fire was reported.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft was reported and the suspect eluded police.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A gas pump was damaged.
6600 block 214th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
June 24
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
5300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a possible aggravated assault.
5020 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for illegal camping.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An ID was found.
188th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title and arrested for warrants.
18400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.
19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.
16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision.
19300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical domestic violence call.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
June 25
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called due to an unknown circumstance.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for a felony.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for four warrants.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
