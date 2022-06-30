Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 19-25, 2022

June 19

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported from Ulta.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A female was threatened by an individual.

16900 block Olympic View Drive: An alarm was set off.

18200 block Highway 99: An individual reported a gun was found. It turned out to be a BB gun.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a public disturbance call and subsequently made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Highway 99: A burglar broke into a pawn shop and refused to surrender. The SWAT team was called as it was unclear if the burglar was armed. See related story here.

4220 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A fraud was committed at the Courtyard Marriott.

20110 block 44th Avenue West: A welfare check was issued after reports of alleged animal abuse.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A victim had his gas tank drilled through and gas stolen.

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of a verbal domestic violence dispute.

19400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

June 20

16800 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5200 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for traffic offenses.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to calls of a suspect brandishing a weapon in public.

20600 block 53rd Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a traffic hazard.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

21100 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of harassment.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute and reported trespassing. The subject resisted arrest.

3900 block 172nd Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

18100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit and run.

5100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a civil dispute.

June 21

170th Street Southwest / 41st Place West: A fourth-degree domestic dispute was reported.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle.

17220 block Highway 99: A theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A second-degree felony theft occurred.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a hit and run.

4600 block 164th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree assault occurred.

20700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft was reported.

20100 block Cedar Valley Road: A second-degree burglary was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject eluded police.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A fourth-degree assault was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for trespassing.

June 22

18800 block 52nd Avenue West: A second-degree assault was reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A fourth-degree domestic violence call was made.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

17800 block 44th Avenue West: A domestic verbal violence call was made.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported from LA Fitness.

19400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

18200 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic verbal violence call.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A shoplift was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A robbery occurred. The suspect used a black semi-automatic handgun.

19100 block Highway 99: A suspicious fire was reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A wallet was lost.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

June 23

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported and the suspect attempted to obstruct justice.

21000 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

4000 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A bank was burglarized and a vehicle was stolen.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: An organized retail theft occurred.

6300 block 196th Street Southwest: A suspicious car fire was reported.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: An organized retail theft was reported and the suspect eluded police.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A gas pump was damaged.

6600 block 214th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

June 24

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

5300 block 192nd Place Southwest: Police responded to a possible aggravated assault.

5020 block 194th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for illegal camping.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An ID was found.

188th Street Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A subject was cited for failing to transfer a title and arrested for warrants.

18400 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was cited for trespassing.

19220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred.

16600 block Highway 99: A subject was cited for third-degree driving with a suspended license.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI collision.

19300 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a physical domestic violence call.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

June 25

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A second-degree burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called due to an unknown circumstance.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for a felony.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for four warrants.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was cited for second-degree driving with a suspended license.