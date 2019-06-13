Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 2-8, 2019

June 2

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man and woman were reported to have committed fraud at a Sprint store.

5100 block 200th Street Southwest: A fence was tagged with gang-related graffiti.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting from J.C. Penney. Police also found what they believed to be a controlled substance in his possession. Additional drug charges are pending lab results.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded a domestic violence incident after a man pulled his wife’s hair and slapped her.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Goodwill.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man who was suspected of shoplifting from Alderwood Mall eluded police custody after driving away.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic assault. No physical violence was reported.

June 3

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man stole merchandise valued at $1,000 from J.C. Penney. The man was reported to have eluded police by car.

18900 block 72nd Avenue West: A man was arrested for a drug-related DUI in Lynndale Park. He was released pending lab results.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s. He also had stolen credit cards and drugs in his possession.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A woman was involuntarily committed a hospital after she was reported to have been fighting with her son about narcotics.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested at Wells Fargo Bank for a warrant.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Grocery Outlet. He was cited and released.

June 4

17200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for shoplifting from Walmart. She also had outstanding warrants for domestic violence.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police recovered a stolen vehicle at the Douglas Apartments complex. The vehicle’s license plate and tabs were still on the vehicle.

20700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary reported at Trans Service Inc.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A woman reported her ex-boyfriend sexually assaulted her.

20700 block Highway 99: Two women stole two hand baskets filled with items from Walgreens.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for multiple warrants.

20200 block 68th Avenue West: A man was arrested at the City of Lynnwood Municipal Golf Course for assaulting another man. He was reported to have assaulted the man multiple times over the course of three days. He was also reported to have broken the other man’s headphones.

June 5

20100 block 46th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the Lynnwood Transit Center parking lot near the RideStore.

20700 block Highway 99: A road rage incident escalated after the occupants of one vehicle threatened the occupants of another vehicle with a rifle and machete. The occupants of the suspect’s vehicle also threw rocks and bottles at the victim’s vehicle.

5800 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Joann Fabrics and Crafts.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: A child assaulted a parent.

June 6

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A suspect was arrested during a traffic stop for driving with a suspended license and other drug-related charges.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Mall Parking lot.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A window on a U-Haul truck was reported to have been broken.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A fight between a bartender and patron occurred at Pub 44.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: One suspect was in custody after police responded to the location of a suspicious phone call. A stolen vehicle was recovered by police.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: Someone reported the window of their vehicle was smashed.

June 7

6000 block 200th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

19300 block 60th Avenue West: Police arrested a shoplifting suspect at Hobby Lobby.

5200 block 176th Street Southwest: A driver was cited during a traffic stop for not transferring the vehicle title.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A man who had been previously trespassed from a business was arrested for trespassing again.

June 8

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police observed multiple people in Gold’s Park with drugs and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

19900 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary report at Yeh Yeh’s Vietnamese Sandwiches. An unreported amount of cash was stolen.

7000 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a vehicle storage lot.

5900 block 232nd Street Southwest: A man with a Lynnwood warrant was picked up after turning himself in to the Mountlake Terrace Police Station.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Four people were arrested for multiple warrants after Alderwood Mall security reported they were behaving suspiciously.

19100 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute after a man argued with his ex-girlfriend over who would watch their baby.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: An unoccupied vehicle was vandalized.

5400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the Parkview Business Center parking lot. Nothing was reported stolen.

