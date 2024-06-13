Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 2-8, 2024

June 2

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

15300 block 44th Avenue West: Police utilized a K9 unit to investigate a robbery.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17800 block Highway 99:A driver was arrested for DUI.

5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during domestic violence.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4500 block 211th Street Southwest: Unlawful issuance of bank checks, forgery and attempted theft were reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18000 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block 44th Avenue West:Misdemeanor assault was reported.

17000 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6600 block 182nd Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: It was reported that juveniles robbed and assaulted other juveniles at the Alderwood Mall.

21100 block 46th Place West:Misdemeanor assault was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation, were reported.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3800 block 169th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

June 3

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block Spruce Way:Sex offenses, namely the dissemination of child pornography, were reported.

19500 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20500 block 60th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.

June 4

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.

19200 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

7020 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

17500 block 57th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A felony theft was reported.

16700 block Cobblestone Drive: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during domestic violence.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 191st Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with an investigation pertaining to identity theft.

19200 block 56th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted to conduct an interview regarding potential inappropriate behavior with an adult.

18300 block 67th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.

20800 block 61st Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17900 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 5

6500 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

No location documented: A sexual assault was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for their second DUI of the week.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 44th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 6

3300 block 179th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.

24300 block Highway 99: Sex offenses including indecent exposure were reported to have occurred.

3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A dumpster fire was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18000 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.

19500 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.

19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Bullets were found.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.

June 7

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Rape and felony assault were reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver in a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

18500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and harassment was reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Rape was reported.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported when a man was locked in at Big Lots overnight.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 8

180th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: A school bus was damaged by juveniles.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Three misdemeanor thefts were reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and identity theft was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.