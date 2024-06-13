Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 2-8, 2024

June 2
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
15300 block 44th Avenue West: Police utilized a K9 unit to investigate a robbery.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: A weapons violation was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
17800 block Highway 99:A driver was arrested for DUI.
5700 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during domestic violence.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4500 block 211th Street Southwest: Unlawful issuance of bank checks, forgery and attempted theft were reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18000 block Highway 99: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block 44th Avenue West:Misdemeanor assault was reported.
17000 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6600 block 182nd Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: It was reported that juveniles robbed and assaulted other juveniles at the Alderwood Mall.
21100 block 46th Place West:Misdemeanor assault was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock violation, were reported.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3800 block 169th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
212th Street Southwest/66th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
June 3
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block Spruce Way:Sex offenses, namely the dissemination of child pornography, were reported.
19500 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
Highway 99/164th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: Felony assault was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
168th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20500 block 60th Avenue West: An individual was found in possession of a stolen vehicle.
June 4
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Identity theft was reported.
19200 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
7020 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
17500 block 57th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway:A felony theft was reported.
16700 block Cobblestone Drive: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during domestic violence.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 191st Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency with an investigation pertaining to identity theft.
19200 block 56th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was contacted to conduct an interview regarding potential inappropriate behavior with an adult.
18300 block 67th Avenue West: Traffic offenses were reported.
20800 block 61st Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17900 block Highway 99: Identity theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5000 block 168th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Attempted vehicle theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 5
6500 block 180th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3600 block 170th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
No location documented: A sexual assault was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for their second DUI of the week.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 44th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 6
3300 block 179th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported to have occurred during an instance of domestic violence.
24300 block Highway 99: Sex offenses including indecent exposure were reported to have occurred.
3900 block 196th Street Southwest: A dumpster fire was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18000 block 56th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Highway 99: An individual attempted to elude police.
19500 block Highway 99: A court order was violated.
19700 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Bullets were found.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult protective services were contacted.
June 7
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3900 block 167th Drive Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Rape and felony assault were reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A driver in a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
18500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and harassment was reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Rape was reported.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported when a man was locked in at Big Lots overnight.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child abuse was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 8
180th Street Southwest/64th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16800 block Highway 99: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
17900 block 64th Avenue West: A school bus was damaged by juveniles.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Three misdemeanor thefts were reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20900 block 44th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
16700 block 66th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and identity theft was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
