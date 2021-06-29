Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 20-26, 2021

June 20

16300 block Interstate 5 South: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: The parents of a 19-year-old turned in a handgun that their son had built. The firearm was described as a “ghost gun.”

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An attempted theft was reported.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A disturbance was reported.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated an attempted rape.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for domestic violence assault.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at a job site. However, the victim was uncooperative and the suspect was not located.

21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without a required ignition-interlock device.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

June 21

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple thefts were reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony warrant suspect was arrested.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was committed.

June 22

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

20800 block Highway 99: A domestic disturbance occurred.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A subject threatened to kill another.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.

June 23

5800 block 177th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Five vehicles were prowled.

20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

17200 block 34th Place West: A subject was threatened via text message.

16600 block 70th Place West: A passport was stolen.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

June 24

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

16400 block Spruce Way: A felony assault occurred.

20100 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police referred a detainee to the LEAD divergence program.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A generator was stolen.

18800 block 47th Avenue West: An assault was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

June 25

6600 block 198th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3800 block 180th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

200th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assaulting a victim and trying to fight police.

15600 block Highway 99: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted another law enforcement agency.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen credit card was used to make fraudulent charges at a service station.

June 26

20800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.

19200 block 44th Avenue West: A trailer license plate was stolen.

