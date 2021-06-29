Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 20-26, 2021

June 20
16300 block Interstate 5 South: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: The parents of a 19-year-old turned in a handgun that their son had built. The firearm was described as a “ghost gun.”
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: An attempted theft was reported.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A disturbance was reported.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police investigated an attempted rape.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for domestic violence assault.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: A residence was burglarized.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to an assault at a job site. However, the victim was uncooperative and the suspect was not located.
21200 block 52nd Avenue West: A driver was cited for driving without a required ignition-interlock device.
5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.
June 21
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A warrant suspect was arrested.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Multiple thefts were reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A felony warrant suspect was arrested.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18400 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was committed.
June 22
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.
20800 block Highway 99: A domestic disturbance occurred.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: Police referred a case to Child Protective Services.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A subject threatened to kill another.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A bicycle was stolen.
June 23
5800 block 177th Street Southwest: A disturbance was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Five vehicles were prowled.
20700 block Highway 99: A theft occurred.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.
17200 block 34th Place West: A subject was threatened via text message.
16600 block 70th Place West: A passport was stolen.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.
June 24
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a business.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.
16400 block Spruce Way: A felony assault occurred.
20100 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
6400 block 200th Street Southwest: Police referred a detainee to the LEAD divergence program.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A generator was stolen.
18800 block 47th Avenue West: An assault was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
June 25
6600 block 198th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.
6400 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3800 block 180th Place Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
200th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for assaulting a victim and trying to fight police.
15600 block Highway 99: A Lynnwood police K9 unit assisted another law enforcement agency.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19900 block 44th Avenue West: A stolen credit card was used to make fraudulent charges at a service station.
June 26
20800 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree domestic assault.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Fred Meyer.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: A residence was burglarized.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A disturbance was reported.
19200 block 44th Avenue West: A trailer license plate was stolen.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton
