Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 21-27, 2020

June 21
20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at AutoZone Auto Parts.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Rite Aid.
19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported indecent exposure.
June 22
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Property damage was reported.
20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect at Nordstrom Rack shoved and elbowed employees before fleeing with stolen merchandise.
4100 block 191st Street Southwest: A gun was found.
16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made an arrest for a domestic violence-related assault.
18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
17500 block Highway 99: A business being remodeled was burglarized overnight.
4500 block 182nd Place Southwest: A fraud victim said someone used their credit card to make unauthorized charges.
18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between two people arguing over custody of a child.
June 23
4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault reported in the America Best Value Inn parking lot. No injuries were reported.
5800 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance.
20400 68th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after he was discovered passed out with a syringe containing heroin in his arm.
5408 188TH ST Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
400 block Northeast Northgate Way: Lynnwood police took custody of a warrant subject from Seattle Police Department custody.
June 24
19300 block 44th Avenue West: An in-custody inmate reportedly violated a court order.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted robbery reported at Sprint.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was recovered after having been reported stolen.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into overnight and a bag of tools was taken.
18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was broken into overnight in the Homewood Suites parking lot. The owner’s ID and tools were reported stolen.
5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A man reported possible credit card fraud involving his estranged wife.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.
21600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.
18900 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Two suspects attempted to steal a motorcycle and committed multiple vehicle prowls.
18500 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a felony drug-related incident.
17500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at QFC.
June 25
20500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI after allegedly causing a four-car collision. The man fled the scene and was arrested nearby. See related story here.
18100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Best Lynnwood Inn.
20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault.
20500 block 63rd Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between roommates who were arguing over closet space.
19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.
19100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred at the Alderwood Business Campus.
4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman reported she was inappropriately groped by a male neighbor.
6600 block 200th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
June 26
18109 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for an assault reported at Best Lynnwood Inn.
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft at Walmart.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made an assault arrest.
4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.
June 27
19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was prowled after someone broke out a back window and stole a longboard.
18200 block 48th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for violating a no-contact order.
17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Northwest Motorsport.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject attempted to steal a vehicle.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
–Compiled by Cody Sexton