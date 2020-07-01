Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 21-27, 2020

June 21

20300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at AutoZone Auto Parts.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft occurred at Rite Aid.

19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported indecent exposure.

June 22

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Property damage was reported.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect at Nordstrom Rack shoved and elbowed employees before fleeing with stolen merchandise.

4100 block 191st Street Southwest: A gun was found.

16700 block 52nd Avenue West: Police made an arrest for a domestic violence-related assault.

18200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

17500 block Highway 99: A business being remodeled was burglarized overnight.

4500 block 182nd Place Southwest: A fraud victim said someone used their credit card to make unauthorized charges.

18400 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between two people arguing over custody of a child.

June 23

4100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault reported in the America Best Value Inn parking lot. No injuries were reported.

5800 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance.

20400 68th Avenue West: A man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after he was discovered passed out with a syringe containing heroin in his arm.

5408 188TH ST Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

400 block Northeast Northgate Way: Lynnwood police took custody of a warrant subject from Seattle Police Department custody.

June 24

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An in-custody inmate reportedly violated a court order.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to an attempted robbery reported at Sprint.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was recovered after having been reported stolen.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into overnight and a bag of tools was taken.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was broken into overnight in the Homewood Suites parking lot. The owner’s ID and tools were reported stolen.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A man reported possible credit card fraud involving his estranged wife.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at a business.

21600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business.

18900 block 48th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4400 block 176th Street Southwest: Two suspects attempted to steal a motorcycle and committed multiple vehicle prowls.

18500 block 36th Avenue West: Police responded to a felony drug-related incident.

17500 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported at QFC.

June 25

20500 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for DUI after allegedly causing a four-car collision. The man fled the scene and was arrested nearby. See related story here.

18100 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at Best Lynnwood Inn.

20500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: Police made an arrest for fourth-degree assault.

20500 block 63rd Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between roommates who were arguing over closet space.

19500 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

19100 block 36th Avenue West: A theft occurred at the Alderwood Business Campus.

4800 block 200th Street Southwest: A woman reported she was inappropriately groped by a male neighbor.

6600 block 200th Street Southwest: A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

June 26

18109 block Highway 99: Police made an arrest for an assault reported at Best Lynnwood Inn.

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

17200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for theft at Walmart.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made an assault arrest.

4300 block 192nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

June 27

19000 block 33rd Avenue West: A woman said her vehicle was prowled after someone broke out a back window and stole a longboard.

18200 block 48th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for violating a no-contact order.

17300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from Northwest Motorsport.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: A subject attempted to steal a vehicle.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

