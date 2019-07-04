Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 23-29, 2019

June 23

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft reported at Alderwood Mall led to the arrest of a juvenile.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of LensCrafters. No injuries were reported.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested after police received reports that he was hitting things with a stick. The man had previously been trespassed from the area.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a subject for a third-degree warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence after a woman said she was physically assaulted by her daughter. The woman also reported her daughter caused damage to a bedroom door.

17500 block 66th Avenue West: A rear window at a residence was reported to have been shot by an unknown suspect.

4300 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A vehicle was prowled while it was parked in the La Quinta Inn parking lot.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Walmart.

June 24

6000 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance at a residence. The couple was arguing about using the restroom.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: An unknown juvenile suspect was reported to have been trespassing in a residential area.

20300 block 44th Avenue West: A man who had parked his vehicle in the middle of the road was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

17500 block Highway 99: A suspect accused of prowling a vehicle was arrested in the QFC parking lot.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: A bike was reported to have been stolen from a porch at Alderwood Haus Apartments.

20900 block Highway 99: A door at a local business was broken. Nothing was reported stolen.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a DUI-related collision near Taco Bell.

4900 block 194th Street Southwest: Someone reported suspicious activity regarding gift card-related fraud.

18700 block Highway: A traffic stop led to an arrest for drug-related charges.

June 25

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A resident reported harassment from their neighbors.

18100 block 33td Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Costco parking lot.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

19400 block 48th Avenue West: Someone reported their license plates were stolen from their vehicle and swapped with stolen plates.

June 26

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested in the Fred Meyer parking lot for a DUI and a misdemeanor warrant.

18800 block 36th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant.

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A woman stole a package from a porch.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A female suspect was arrested for shoplifting from Alderwood Mall.

17900 block 46tth Place West: Police trespassed a transient subject from a property for storing possessions there illegally.

5600 block 198th Street Southwest: A 37-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at Scriber Lake Park.

June 27

19200 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for providing police officers with a false name. She had a felony warrant and heroin in her possession.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A female was arrested at Best Buy for theft, obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia.

5600 block 200th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute. No arrest was made.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting from Kohl’s.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Police received reports that a Costco employee tickled a 9-year-old child.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to an arrest for drug-related charges.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: Two juvenile males were trespassed from a property after police received reports of gang-related graffiti.

June 28

20700 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant for third-degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

17500 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at QFC.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a drug-related charges when police found him with drug paraphernalia. He was initially stopped for a warrant.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Two suspects were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

21100 block 49th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a felony warrant for fraud.

20800 block Highway 99: Police received reports of an attempted burglary at a business.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two men were arrested for taking unpaid-for clothing items and returning them for a gift card.

June 29

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police received reports of fraudulent loans online.

18500 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled in the Ross Dress for Less parking lot.

19800 block Highway 99: Someone reported their locker at LA FItness was broken into and items were stolen.

20800 block 52nd Avenue West: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton