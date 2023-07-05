Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 25-July 1, 2023

June 25

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: Felony assault and robbery was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17400 block 53rd Place West: A court order was violated

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

June 26

19500 block Highway 99: An individual trespassed and urinated in public.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and brandishing a weapon were reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A protective court order was violated.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18500 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

6300 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

June 27

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.

20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

6400 block 212th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.

17900 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16800 block 69th Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.

168th Place Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, harassment and malicious mischief were reported during a domestic dispute.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft of baseball cards and phone cases was reported.

18700 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.

19300 block 48th Avenue West: A driver committed a traffic offense.

202nd Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.

20700 block 63rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3400 block 178th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6300 block 194th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

June 28

5800 block 207th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

16600 block 71st Place West: A vehicle was prowled.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

21200 block 66th Avenue West: Littering was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

17400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual who attempted to obstruct an officer.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

196th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.

4100 block 188th Place Southwest: Rape and misdemeanor assault were reported in an instance of domestic violence.

17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.

June 29

18300 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block 46th Place West: Misdemeanor theft from a mailbox was reported.

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

19600 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose situation in which Narcan was administered.

3200 block 178th Place Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17500 block Olympic View Drive: A juvenile was reported missing, found and returned home.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported in a domestic dispute.

16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was charged with felony possession of stolen property.

June 30

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.

16400 block 63rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

16900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for failure to transfer a title.

3300 block 179th Street Southwest: An individual committed burglary and arrested for DUI.

19400 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

July 1

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Reckless driving was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after a theft.

19321 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault was reported during a pursuit.

19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

5300 block 201st Place Southwest: An individual was arrested in possession of a stolen vehicle and other contraband.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing and obstruction was reported.

36th Avenue West / 195th Place Southwest: A robbery was reported.