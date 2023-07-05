Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 25-July 1, 2023

June 25
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: Felony assault and robbery was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 188th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17400 block 53rd Place West: A court order was violated
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
June 26
19500 block Highway 99: An individual trespassed and urinated in public.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: Identity theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft and brandishing a weapon were reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: A protective court order was violated.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18500 block 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3100 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
6700 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
6300 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
June 27
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18300 block Hurst Road: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported to have run away.
20400 block 54th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
6400 block 212th Street Southwest: An adult was reported missing.
17900 block 64th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West:A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
6000 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16800 block 69th Place West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was stolen.
168th Place Southwest / 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
5700 block 202nd Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported during a domestic dispute.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault, harassment and malicious mischief were reported during a domestic dispute.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft of baseball cards and phone cases was reported.
18700 block Highway 99: Felony theft was reported.
19300 block 48th Avenue West: A driver committed a traffic offense.
202nd Street Southwest / 60th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft of a license plate was reported.
20700 block 63rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3400 block 178th Place Southwest: Child Protective Services was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A juvenile was reported missing.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6300 block 194th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
June 28
5800 block 207th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
16600 block 71st Place West: A vehicle was prowled.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police made a warrant arrest.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
21200 block 66th Avenue West: Littering was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
21700 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
17400 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen and recovered.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest on an individual who attempted to obstruct an officer.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
196th Street Southwest / Alderwood Mall Parkway: A collision was reported.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A collision was reported.
4100 block 188th Place Southwest: Rape and misdemeanor assault were reported in an instance of domestic violence.
17400 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor assault was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Traffic offenses were reported.
June 29
18300 block 36th Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Trespassing was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block 46th Place West: Misdemeanor theft from a mailbox was reported.
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
19600 block 48th Avenue West: Police assisted the fire department with an overdose situation in which Narcan was administered.
3200 block 178th Place Southwest: Sex offenses were reported.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17500 block Olympic View Drive: A juvenile was reported missing, found and returned home.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault and malicious mischief were reported in a domestic dispute.
16600 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual was charged with felony possession of stolen property.
June 30
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 68th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI and reckless driving.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Trespassing was reported.
16400 block 63rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17600 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
4600 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
16900 block Highway 99: A driver was cited for failure to transfer a title.
3300 block 179th Street Southwest: An individual committed burglary and arrested for DUI.
19400 block 40th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
July 1
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
6200 block 196th Street Southwest: Reckless driving was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest after a theft.
19321 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony assault was reported during a pursuit.
19300 block 76th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
5300 block 201st Place Southwest: An individual was arrested in possession of a stolen vehicle and other contraband.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18500 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Criminal trespassing and obstruction was reported.
36th Avenue West / 195th Place Southwest: A robbery was reported.
