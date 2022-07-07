Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 26 – July 2, 2022

June 26

3200 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.

3200 block McDougall Avenue: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9 during an active burglary.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a first-degree robbery and assault.

164th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a suspicious person. The subject ended up having warrants out of Everett.

3100 block 177th Place Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary.

June 27

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of multiple suspicious persons hanging out in the woods behind the Les Schwab.

16400 block 40th Place West: Police responded to a domestic dispute. Child Protective Services was called.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A pizza was stolen.

6900 block 220th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

20700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.

5300 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault occurred.

18200 block 42nd Place West: A subject filed a complaint about a neighbor’s dogs.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred.

June 28

19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a domestic assault call.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was caught siphoning gas.

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Juveniles were caught vandalizing fences at Wilcox Park.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred..

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.

6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary call. The subject made threats to kill individuals on scene.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: An employee’s boyfriend threatened the employee at their place of work.

June 29

17900 block 57th Court West: A subject was arrested for theft.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felon was arrested while in possession of a firearm and a stolen vehicle.

1700 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Tools were stolen.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

17220 block Highway 99: An assault with sexual motivation was reported.

3010 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a call of an assault of a vulnerable adult.

6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject violated the interlock ignition technology on their vehicle.

3600 block 192nd Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

17400 block 60th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

June 30

17700 block 54th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.

6110 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.

4011 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

16800 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A grab-and-run theft was reported.

17300 block 38th Avenue West: A subject reported harassment messages were being sent to them via Instagram.

16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.

16700 block Graystone Drive: Adult Protective Services was called.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two subjects stole items and fled from police but were ultimately caught and arrested.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.

5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.

July 1

196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.

5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.

18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

19700 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

20100 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a bomb threat.

18300 block Highway 99: A stolen debit card was found.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A bar fight between two intoxicated individuals broke out. The aggressor was driven home by police and the victim chose not to press charges.

3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

18600 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.

June 2

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.