Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 26 – July 2, 2022

June 26
3200 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit and run.
3200 block McDougall Avenue: Police assisted Everett police with a K-9 during an active burglary.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A third-degree theft occurred
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a first-degree robbery and assault.
164th Street Southwest/44th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
3300 block 184th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for traffic offenses.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A third-degree theft occurred.
17220 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
18300 block Highway 99: Police responded to calls of a suspicious person. The subject ended up having warrants out of Everett.
3100 block 177th Place Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
6500 block 202nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary.
June 27
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
4900 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to calls of multiple suspicious persons hanging out in the woods behind the Les Schwab.
16400 block 40th Place West: Police responded to a domestic dispute. Child Protective Services was called.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: A pizza was stolen.
6900 block 220th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
20700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
5300 block 200th Street Southwest: A fourth-degree domestic assault occurred.
18200 block 42nd Place West: A subject filed a complaint about a neighbor’s dogs.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
6100 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft occurred.
June 28
19200 block 44th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
19800 block Scriber Lake Road: Police responded to a domestic assault call.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A subject was caught siphoning gas.
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for multiple traffic offenses.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: Juveniles were caught vandalizing fences at Wilcox Park.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
19300 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A theft occurred..
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
6600 block 202nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A third-degree theft was reported.
6200 block 204th Street Southwest: Police responded to a burglary call. The subject made threats to kill individuals on scene.
4400 block 168th Street Southwest: An employee’s boyfriend threatened the employee at their place of work.
June 29
17900 block 57th Court West: A subject was arrested for theft.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felon was arrested while in possession of a firearm and a stolen vehicle.
1700 block 38th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic dispute.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Tools were stolen.
4900 block 168th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
17220 block Highway 99: An assault with sexual motivation was reported.
3010 block 173rd Place Southwest: Police responded to a call of an assault of a vulnerable adult.
6800 block 208th Street Southwest: A subject violated the interlock ignition technology on their vehicle.
3600 block 192nd Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
17400 block 60th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
18500 block 52nd Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
June 30
17700 block 54th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.
6110 block 188th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a fourth-degree assault.
4011 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
16800 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A grab-and-run theft was reported.
17300 block 38th Avenue West: A subject reported harassment messages were being sent to them via Instagram.
16700 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for DUI.
16700 block Graystone Drive: Adult Protective Services was called.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: Adult Protective Services was called.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Two subjects stole items and fled from police but were ultimately caught and arrested.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Child Protective Services was called.
5900 block 176th Street Southwest: Child Protective Services was called.
July 1
196th Street Southwest/Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was cited for driving with a suspended license.
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A shoplift was reported.
5200 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.
18300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled.
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: A subject was arrested for sexual offenses.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplift was reported and a stolen vehicle was recovered.
19700 block 64th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
20100 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to calls of a bomb threat.
18300 block Highway 99: A stolen debit card was found.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A bar fight between two intoxicated individuals broke out. The aggressor was driven home by police and the victim chose not to press charges.
3600 block 164th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
18600 block 48th Avenue West: Adult Protective Services was called.
June 2
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.
