Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 27-July 3, 2021

June 27

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A theft was reported.

16400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19100 block 46th Avenue West: Police responded to a fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

4400 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault.

18300 block 36th Avenue West: A warrant subject was arrested.

June 28

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a noise complaint.

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a court order violation.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: A domestic violence assault was reported.

4900 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance occurred.

June 29

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

20100 block 61st Place West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

4600 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for felony theft.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: An assault occurred.

18300 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

19800 block Highway 99: A catalytic converter was stolen.

5600 block 186th Place Southwest: A theft occurred.

200th Street Southwest/Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested.

June 30

Highway 99/52nd Avenue West: A vehicular assault was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: A subject tried to use counterfeit currency.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for assault.

18200 block 59th Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

20100 block 61st Place West: A verbal altercation between neighbors occurred.

July 1

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A subject reported finding graffiti.

18600 block 49th Place West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred.

21000 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for a warrant and theft.

20400 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for assault. Police reported using pepper spray on the subject.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested, cited and released from the scene for theft. While searching the suspect, police located what appeared to be methamphetamine in the suspect’s pocket.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19900 block 44th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

18500 block 66th Avenue West: A theft was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested.

16900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for possession of stolen property.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An assault occurred.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

19900 block Highway 99: A bike was stolen.

5600 block 183rd Street Southwest: A verbal domestic disturbance was reported.

July 2

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic assault.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance occurred.

7100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18100 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A subject was arrested for a domestic violence-related warrant.

5700 block 188th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred.

July 3

20000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision.

6500 block 196th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen.

5900 block 203rd Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

16900 block Highway 99: A burglary occurred.

19500 block 40th Avenue West: A domestic disturbance occurred.

18900 block 28th Avenue West: A theft occurred.

19600 block Highway 99: A suspect was involuntarily committed to a hospital after police responded to a domestic disturbance.

18500 block 61st Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

17900 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft occurred.

4900 block 168th Street Southwest: A theft was reported.

