Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 28-July 4, 2020

June 28
20100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led police issuing criminal citations for driving without a driver’s license and with no ignition interlock device.
19700 block Highway 99: A man was cited by police after he was observed huffing keyboard cleaner. Police said he was transported to the hospital by South County Fire.
5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
20800 block Highway 99: A driver was issued a citation for failing to stop.
18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Somerset Village Apartments.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
19200 block 53rd Place West: Police responded to a residential burglary where a vehicle was also reported stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Coloring books were shoplifted from Barnes and Noble.
21100 block 49th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest involving a subject who also possessed heroin and drug paraphernalia.
June 29
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen.
3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for misdemeanor assault.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested after being observed prowling a vehicle. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was located by officers and arrested.
20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made an arrest for misdemeanor assault.
20200 block 34th Place West: A man reported an unknown subject used his wife’s ID to get services at a hospital.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen.
18600 block Highway 99: Beer was stolen at a local business.
6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Vertical World.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.
3900 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
21100 block Highway 99: A felony malicious mischief occurred at a business.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Heather Ridge Apartments.
5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Chevron Lynnwood.
4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
June 30
4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from a shopping cart at Lowe’s and credit cards inside were used at Target.
4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.
18405 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.
2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for misdemeanor assault.
4220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel parking lot. The front driver’s side window was also reported broken.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man used counterfeit bills to buy a phone.
July 1
4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for physical domestic assault.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was smoking narcotics in the Extended Stay America parking lot.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: The victim of an alleged 2017 sexual assault reported the incident to police.
18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Balanced Body Massage.
196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made an assault arrest.
6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest after responding to a reported verbal domestic violence disturbance.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred at Pinewood Square Apartments.
3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Extended Stay America motel parking lot.
20900 block 53rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.
July 2
18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident. Upon arriving, police reported finding methamphetamine at the scene.
16800 block Highway 99: Multiple license plates were stolen.
18700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Elsa’s Cleaning Service.
4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a residence.
July 3
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn parking lot.
20000 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.
20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police reported recovering a stolen gun during a vehicle search.
17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart. The suspect was cited and released from the scene.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman said her ex-boyfriend has been contacting her and trying to re-establish a relationship. After she told police she was scared for her safety, an officer contacted the man and told him to cease communication.
19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.
July 4
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A repeat shoplifting suspect was reported to have stolen from CVS Pharmacy.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An intoxicated man was cited for public urination in the Fred Meyer parking lot.
20400 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were broken into at Dan Fast Mufflers and Breaks.
3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic incident.
19900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for chasing customers in a business parking lot and assaulting a responding police officer. According to police, the suspect lunged at the officer and assaulted him. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.
18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported Public Storage.
18800 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a liquor violation at Wells Fargo Bank.
19700 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was cited for possession of dangerous weapons after displaying brass knuckles at Pub 44.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered while police were responding to a domestic order violation.
19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.
–Comipled by Cody Sexton