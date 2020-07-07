Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 28-July 4, 2020

June 28

20100 block 44th Avenue West: Police made an arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led police issuing criminal citations for driving without a driver’s license and with no ignition interlock device.

19700 block Highway 99: A man was cited by police after he was observed huffing keyboard cleaner. Police said he was transported to the hospital by South County Fire.

5200 block 188th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

20800 block Highway 99: A driver was issued a citation for failing to stop.

18500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported at a business.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Somerset Village Apartments.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 56th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

19200 block 53rd Place West: Police responded to a residential burglary where a vehicle was also reported stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Coloring books were shoplifted from Barnes and Noble.

21100 block 49th Avenue West: Police conducted a warrant arrest involving a subject who also possessed heroin and drug paraphernalia.

June 29

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen.

3100 block 170th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest for misdemeanor assault.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested after being observed prowling a vehicle. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was located by officers and arrested.

20000 block Cedar Valley Road: Police made an arrest for misdemeanor assault.

20200 block 34th Place West: A man reported an unknown subject used his wife’s ID to get services at a hospital.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A motorcycle was stolen.

18600 block Highway 99: Beer was stolen at a local business.

6500 block 212th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Vertical World.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at Alderwood Mall.

3900 block 191st Place Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

21100 block Highway 99: A felony malicious mischief occurred at a business.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Heather Ridge Apartments.

5100 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled at Chevron Lynnwood.

4800 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

June 30

4000 block 204th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3100 block 196th Street Southwest: A purse was stolen from a shopping cart at Lowe’s and credit cards inside were used at Target.

4700 block 176th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

3800 block 204th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a business.

18405 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

2400 block 196th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

4220 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel parking lot. The front driver’s side window was also reported broken.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A man used counterfeit bills to buy a phone.

July 1

4800 block 180th Street Southwest: A subject was arrested for physical domestic assault.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was smoking narcotics in the Extended Stay America parking lot.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft occurred at CVS Pharmacy.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: The victim of an alleged 2017 sexual assault reported the incident to police.

18900 block 33rd Avenue West: A burglary was reported at Balanced Body Massage.

196th Street Southwest/40th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made an assault arrest.

6300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police made an arrest after responding to a reported verbal domestic violence disturbance.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: A felony theft occurred at Pinewood Square Apartments.

3000 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from the Extended Stay America motel parking lot.

20900 block 53rd Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A theft was reported at a residence.

July 2

18300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic violence incident. Upon arriving, police reported finding methamphetamine at the scene.

16800 block Highway 99: Multiple license plates were stolen.

18700 block 60th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled at Elsa’s Cleaning Service.

4500 block 176th Street Southwest: A burglary occurred at a residence.

July 3

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A vehicle was prowled in the Hampton Inn parking lot.

20000 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

20300 block 52nd Avenue West: Police reported recovering a stolen gun during a vehicle search.

17200 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Walmart. The suspect was cited and released from the scene.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A woman said her ex-boyfriend has been contacting her and trying to re-establish a relationship. After she told police she was scared for her safety, an officer contacted the man and told him to cease communication.

19500 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at Safeway.

July 4

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A repeat shoplifting suspect was reported to have stolen from CVS Pharmacy.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Nordstrom Rack.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: An intoxicated man was cited for public urination in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

20400 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were broken into at Dan Fast Mufflers and Breaks.

3300 block 167th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic incident.

19900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for chasing customers in a business parking lot and assaulting a responding police officer. According to police, the suspect lunged at the officer and assaulted him. The suspect was booked into Snohomish County Jail.

18900 block Highway 99: A burglary was reported Public Storage.

18800 block 64th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

2600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police responded to a liquor violation at Wells Fargo Bank.

19700 block 44th Avenue West: A suspect was cited for possession of dangerous weapons after displaying brass knuckles at Pub 44.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: A stolen vehicle was recovered while police were responding to a domestic order violation.

19700 block 50th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal domestic disturbance.

–Comipled by Cody Sexton