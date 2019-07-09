Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 30-July 6, 2019

June 30

5100 block 176th Street Southwest: A theft was reported at a residence.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a theft report at a Verizon store.

20700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft at Walgreens.

17600 block Highway 99: Police arrested a cyclist for a warrant and drug-related charges. The subject was originally stopped for riding a bike with no helmet.

5000 block 168th Street Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence. No physical assault was reported.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the Westwood Apartments complex parking lot.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A robbery attempt was reported at Victoria’s Secret.

July 1

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for allegedly damaging a television and assaulting her roommate.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft occurred at Kohl’s.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Alderwood Mall theater parking lot.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: A man in a bear costume was reported to have been hugging children in the reception area of the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A drug complaint from a local business led to an arrest for fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia.

18000 block 36th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from the Alderwood Park apartment complex parking lot.

6000 block 168th Street Southwest: A juvenile was reported to have been stabbed during a marijuana transaction.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a DUI suspect for a warrant. Police said additional charges are pending.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from the Alderwood Mall parking lot.

July 2

17600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a felony warrant and drug-related charges.

17200 block Highway 99: A shoplifting suspect was cited for third-degree theft from Walmart.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: Police responded to a burglary reported at Chrimar Apartments.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A theft occurred at Alderwood Mall.

16800 block 44th Avenue West: A male, DUI suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). DUI-related charges are pending following an investigation.

2200 block 196th Street Southwest: A DUI suspect was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

4100 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A 27-year-old woman was arrested for violating a no-contact court order.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was reported to have been robbed at gunpoint near Alderwood Mall.

July 3

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Kohl’s.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man and woman were arrested at Kohl’s for theft, warrant-related charges and drug-related charges.

17200 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for allegedly shoplifting from Fred Meyer.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Red Lobster.

6200 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested near Trinity Lutheran Church for a warrant.

19600 block Highway 99: Police arrested a felony warrant subject. The warrant was for drug-related charges.

16600 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was reported stolen.

July 4

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A shoplifting suspect was arrested at Fred Meyer. The suspect also had a felony warrant and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A man was arrested for shoplifting Kohl’s.

6400 block 200th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested at Gold’s Park.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at Travel Leaders travel agency.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police responded to a reported burglary at Midas tire store. The suspect(s) gained entry to the business and attempted and failed to steal a vehicle.

6900 block 196th Street Southwest: A bicycle was reported stolen from a shed at Shepherd’s Garden apartments.

15900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant. New drug-related charges are pending following further investigation.

July 5

17200 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested at Walmart and charged with additional possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police arrested a suspected DUI driver for hit-and-run-related charges near City Center Apartments.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: Police investigated an attempted burglary at a local business. The suspect(s) attempted to pry the back door to the building open to gain entry. Heavy damage was caused to the door.

19700 block 40th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported burglary at Brides and Beyond and the neighboring business, Pro Fit Tailoring. The owner reported 25-30 dresses and customers’ personal contact information stolen. To read more about the burglary, click here.

19800 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at LA Fitness after a locker was broken into.

7100 block 208th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for exposing himself in public.

16800 block HIghway 99: Police responded to a DUI-related incident.

18600 block 60th Avenue West: A man at Pacifica Senior Living Lynnwood was reported to have been acting sexually inappropriate.

July 6

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Five female suspects were reported to have stolen $2,900 in skin care products from Nordstrom.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Two men reportedly stole clothing from Big 5 Sporting Goods.

18800 block 40th Avenue West: Police conducted a traffic stop for a trip permit violation.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance call led to multiple arrests.

17700 block Highway 99: Northwest Auto Rebuild employees reported a man left before paying for services. After services for his vehicle were completed, the man reportedly pushed the employee, grabbed the keys to his vehicle and drove away without paying the $1,500 bill.

19700 block Highway 99: Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance. The reporting party was said to have been uncooperative. No assault occurred.

19600 block 68th Avenue West: A suspicious man was reported to have looked in an apartment window.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: A domestic disturbance led to arrest for assault charges.

–Compiled by Cody Sexton