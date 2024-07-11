Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 30-July 6, 2024

June 30
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.
6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5500 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block 68th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.
July 1
18500 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.
7500 block Olympic View Drive: A burglary was reported.
3200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away and was returned.
4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
July 2
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
Highway 99 / 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
3600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
4500 block 180th Street Southwest: During a burglary, a no-contact order was violated.
3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Internet fiber optic cables were cut during an instance of felony malicious mischief.
20600 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.
7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.
July 3
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree rape was reported.
20400 block 68th Avenue West: A court order was violated.
17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency by making two warrant arrests.
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A 13-year old girl was shot and killed at the Alderwood Mall. (See related story here.)
July 4
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
20100 block 46th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
July 5
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4000 block Maple Road: Arson was reported when a trash can was set on fire.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
5500 block 178th Place Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted another agency by making a warrant arrest.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18800 block 47th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.
5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Threats to kill, harassment and malicious mischief were reported during an instance of domestic violence.
17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.
July 6
19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
4500 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: A court order was violated and police searched for the offender using a K9 tracking unit.
33rd Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18400 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without a legally-mandated ignition interlock device, were reported.
6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
21000 block Highway 99: Three counts of felony malicious mischief were reported.
20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.
