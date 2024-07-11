Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 30-July 6, 2024

June 30

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

18900 block 29th Avenue West: A felony theft was reported.

6400 block 196th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6200 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

2700 block 184th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 200th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.

July 1

18500 block 44th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

7500 block Olympic View Drive: A burglary was reported.

3200 block 172nd Street Southwest: A juvenile ran away and was returned.

4000 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block Highway 99: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block 184th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

July 2

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

Highway 99 / 52nd Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after a collision.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

3600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual attempted to elude police.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

2900 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

3800 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

4500 block 180th Street Southwest: During a burglary, a no-contact order was violated.

3700 block 188th Street Southwest: Internet fiber optic cables were cut during an instance of felony malicious mischief.

20600 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block 33rd Avenue West: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

5600 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

6100 block 202nd Street Southwest: Graffiti was reported.

7200 block 196th Street Southwest: Harassment was reported.

July 3

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Third-degree rape was reported.

20400 block 68th Avenue West: A court order was violated.

17500 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

5800 block 186th Place Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5800 block 200th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3200 block Alderwood Mall Boulevard: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police assisted another agency by making two warrant arrests.

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: A court order was violated.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A 13-year old girl was shot and killed at the Alderwood Mall. (See related story here.)

July 4

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

20100 block 46th Avenue West: Reckless burning was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: A felony theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

July 5

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4000 block Maple Road: Arson was reported when a trash can was set on fire.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19700 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

5500 block 178th Place Southwest: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted another agency by making a warrant arrest.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18800 block 47th Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license, were reported.

5700 block 168th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Threats to kill, harassment and malicious mischief were reported during an instance of domestic violence.

17400 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI.

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A burglary was reported.

July 6

19800 block 50th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

4500 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: A court order was violated and police searched for the offender using a K9 tracking unit.

33rd Avenue West / 188th Street Southwest: A court order was violated.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18400 block 67th Avenue West: A misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 52nd Avenue West: Traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without a legally-mandated ignition interlock device, were reported.

6100 block 173rd Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

21000 block Highway 99: Three counts of felony malicious mischief were reported.

20600 block 44th Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: A misdemeanor theft was reported.