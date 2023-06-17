Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 4-9, 2023

June 4
18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department with resuscitating a overdosing man.
5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver attempted to elude police.
17500 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department with resuscitating a overdosing man.
17500 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.
June 5
18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.
5000 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary from a construction site was reported.
16600 block 44th Avenue West: Death threats were reported.
4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
19600 block I5-S: An individual attempted to elude police.
6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.
June 6
18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Felony mail theft was reported.
5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19000 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.
7600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual in a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.
4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
204th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: A collision was reported.
June 7
3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a driver with a suspended license.
19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a driver for DUI.
6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault in a domestic situation was reported.
4900 block 184th Place Southwest: Death threats were reported.
19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including tampering with their ignition interlock device and driving under a suspended license.
18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
17500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.
17100 block 38th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
7400 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
5300 block 169th Place Southwest: Death threats were reported and an individual violated two no-contact orders.
17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Unlawful discharge and misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation were reported.
June 8
18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault during a domestic situation was reported.
5500 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: Felony harassment was reported.
18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.
20100 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found to be in possession of stolen property.
19700 block Highway 99: A rape was reported.
17400 block 60th Avenue West: A dog bite was reported.
19800 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault with a weapon was reported.
164th Street Southwest/Spruce Way: A collision was reported.
June 9
5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault during a domestic situation was reported.
3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.
16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest after an individual violated a court order.
7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Three counts of misdemeanor assault were reported.
6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.
16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
20700 block Highway 99: Stalking was reported.
3400 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Traffic offenses were reported.
3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.
6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.
18600 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.
18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.
5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.
19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
17300 block 38th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.
6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Threats were made.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.
6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
6300 block 202nd Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.