Lynnwood Police Blotter: June 4-9, 2023

June 4

18600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Police assisted the fire department with resuscitating a overdosing man.

5200 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver attempted to elude police.

17500 block Highway 99: Police assisted the fire department with resuscitating a overdosing man.

17500 block Highway 99: A weapons violation was reported.

June 5

18000 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17900 block Ash Way: Police made a warrant arrest.

5000 block 208th Street Southwest: A burglary from a construction site was reported.

16600 block 44th Avenue West: Death threats were reported.

4300 block 198th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18900 block 44th Avenue West: Felony theft was reported.

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

18700 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17200 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4200 block 196th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

19600 block I5-S: An individual attempted to elude police.

6300 block 212th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest.

June 6

18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5400 block 206th Street Southwest: Felony mail theft was reported.

5900 block 200th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19000 block 68th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

19800 block Highway 99: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19500 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A burglary was reported.

7600 block 196th Street Southwest: An individual in a stolen vehicle attempted to elude police.

4800 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

204th Street Southwest/60th Avenue West: A collision was reported.

June 7

3200 block 184th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest on a driver with a suspended license.

19800 block 44th Avenue West: Police arrested a driver for DUI.

6700 block 196th Street Southwest: Felony assault in a domestic situation was reported.

4900 block 184th Place Southwest: Death threats were reported.

19600 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A driver was cited for multiple driving offenses including tampering with their ignition interlock device and driving under a suspended license.

18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

17500 block Highway 99: Trespassing was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

19200 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: Felony theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Identity theft was reported.

17100 block 38th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

7400 block 204th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

5300 block 169th Place Southwest: Death threats were reported and an individual violated two no-contact orders.

17400 block 52nd Avenue West: Unlawful discharge and misdemeanor assault in a domestic situation were reported.

June 8

18200 block 52nd Avenue West: Misdemeanor assault during a domestic situation was reported.

5500 block 168th Street Southwest: A driver was arrested for DUI.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: Felony harassment was reported.

18100 block 33rd Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

19700 block 48th Avenue West: Police made a warrant arrest.

20100 block 48th Avenue West: An individual was found to be in possession of stolen property.

19700 block Highway 99: A rape was reported.

17400 block 60th Avenue West: A dog bite was reported.

19800 block 48th Avenue West: Felony assault with a weapon was reported.

164th Street Southwest/Spruce Way: A collision was reported.

June 9

5800 block 204th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault during a domestic situation was reported.

3700 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor assault was reported.

16700 block Highway 99: Police made a warrant arrest after an individual violated a court order.

7500 block 196th Street Southwest: Three counts of misdemeanor assault were reported.

6500 block 168th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

5700 block 200th Street Southwest: A sexual assault was reported.

16600 block 48th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

20700 block Highway 99: Stalking was reported.

3400 block Alderwood Mall boulevard: Traffic offenses were reported.

3000 block 184th Street Southwest: Felony theft was reported.

6100 block 204th Street Southwest: Stalking was reported.

18600 block 40th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

4600 block 196th Street Southwest: Misdemeanor theft was reported.

5300 block 176th Street Southwest: Police made a warrant arrest.

19300 block 36th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

17300 block 38th Avenue West: An adult was reported missing.

6500 block 208th Street Southwest: Threats were made.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

6500 block 200th Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.

6300 block 202nd Street Southwest: Burglary was reported.