Lynnwood police blotter: June 5-10

June 5

A possible arson was reported in the 21100 block of 67th Avenue West. A Cavan building had burned down in the area. The building was going to be demolished soon, once the proper permits were acquired. Damage is estimated at $1,000. Cause is being investigated.

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 5600 block of 196th Street Southwest. A lunchbox, leather jacket and an empty box were among the taken items, valued at an estimated total of $35.

A theft was reported in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest. Approximately $97,000 worth of lottery tickets had been stolen over a period of nearly 18 months from a store there. Approximately $13,000 in winnings had been redeemed at a different store location in Arlington. The theft was initially discovered last month, and an internal investigation discovered the large losses over the last year and a half. Documents related to the internal investigation were turned over to police.

A theft was reported in the 5100 block of 188th Street Southwest. A victim reported an online scam, where he agreed to trade one pair of $500 shoes for another. He shipped his pair of shoes, but never received the “payment” shoes.

June 6

A vehicle theft was reported in the 3700 block of 191st Place Southwest.

A vehicle theft was reported in the 4900 block of 168th Street Southwest.

A bicycle was reported stolen from the 18700 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. The bike was worth approximately $200.

An incident of malicious mischief was reported in the 18900 block of 44th Avenue West. Graffiti drawn in black permanent marker was discovered inside a locker room.

June 7

A domestic disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of 180th Street Southwest.

A domestic assault was reported in the 18100 block of 52nd Avenue West.

A theft was reported at a store in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. Headphones were taken. The suspect was contacted, cited and released.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 17500 block of 54th Avenue West.

An abandoned vehicle parked in the 20900 block of 67th Avenue West was impounded. It had been initially marked for impound on June 5 and had expired tabs.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19700 block of 68th Avenue West.

June 8

A theft was reported at a store in the 18400 block of Alderwood Mall Parkway. A woman had taken a shirt and a necklace, valued at $50 total. Initially, she told officers that she was 17, but it was later discovered that she was 18. She was arrested for theft and making a false statement to a public servant.

A license plate was reported stolen off the back of a car in the 4600 block of 196th Street Southwest.

June 9

A vehicle that had been stolen was located in a parking lot in the 18800 block of 28th Avenue West.

A theft was reported in the 4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard. An ATM machine was missing. About $2,560 cash was inside the machine, and the machine itself is worth about $4,500. A serial number was provided to officers.

A vehicle was reported stolen from the 19900 block of 76th Avenue West.

June 10

A woman was arrested for DUI after a crash in the 5600 block of 196th Street Southwest. The vehicle had crashed into a guard rail and the front of the vehicle was smoking. The driver was checked out by aid and failed several field sobriety tests. She was brought to the Lynnwood Jail for processing. A breath test showed she had a 0.152 percent blood alcohol concentration.

An assault was reported in the 6000 block of 208th Street Southwest. A man and woman were seen pushing each other, then a man got into a trailer and refused to let the woman inside. There were no obvious signs of injury on the woman, but broken glass was seen in the area. The man was arrested for domestic assault and malicious mischief. The woman was arrested for an outstanding drug warrant.

A suspicious circumstance was reported in the 6500 block of 208th Street Southwest. A resident in the area saw a wire outside his window and thought it may have been used to try to gain entry to the residence, as he as also heard strange noises over the past few days.